Best Vivo mobile phones between 10000 and 15000: Stay updated!

These models stand out for their strong battery life, smooth displays, and reliable 5G performance, making them some of the best value-for-money options in this segment. In this price range of mobile phones between 10000 and 15000, you’ll find the latest Vivo mobile phones that offer many useful features at low prices. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo Y29 5G, Vivo Y19 5G and Vivo T3 Lite 5G are few top picks for anyone interested in getting a Vivo phone without spending a lot of money. Each of these Vivo phones offers power, great screens and high-speed 5G, all for a low price. See our guide Best Vivo mobile phones between 10000 and 15000, to know which Vivo phones within this range are a good blend of price and up-to-date technology.
Best Vivo mobile phones between 10000 and 15000
Vivo T4x 5G
The Vivo T4x 5G is noticed in its market because it offers good performance, long battery life and strong durability. The best features of the phone are its large battery and super-fast charging which helps both heavy users and gamers use the device without worrying about running out of power. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor which is only 4nm, sustains quick multitasking on the phone and ensures 5G is always reliable. The large FHD+ display which refreshes at a fast 120Hz, provides bright images and smooth movement for watching and playing. In addition, the 50MP AI dual camera on this device comes with great features such as AI Erase and Photo Enhance, so users can quickly take detailed and sharp images. Its IP64 rating and ability to withstand serious drops make it more attractive by protecting against dust, water and impacts
Pros
-
Massive 6500mAh battery with fast 44W charging
-
Smooth 120Hz display, highest refresh rate in the segment
-
Reliable 5G performance
-
Good main camera for the price
Cons
-
No memory card support
-
Secondary camera is basic
-
Slightly bulky due to large battery
Vivo T3x 5G
With its impressive mix of performance, display and battery life, the Vivo T3x 5G is one of the top phones in its price category. The main benefits are a large 120Hz display that offers great visuals and makes everything feel smooth, so gaming and streaming are a pleasure. It comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset on a 4nm process, the T3x 5G handles everything instantly and offers high-speed 5G internet, with up to 8GB of RAM for better performance and storage that can be expanded. Using 33% less energy than competitors, the big 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging deliver strong performance, making it a real winner in this class. In addition, the flexible 50MP dual camera system which includes Super Night Mode and Bokeh Flare Portrait, helps you take different types of photos and the IP64 rating protects you from dust and water.
Pros
-
Excellent battery life (6000mAh)
-
Strong Snapdragon performance in this range
-
Smooth 120Hz display
-
5G support
Cons
-
Hybrid SIM slot
-
No ultrawide camera
-
Camera performance is average in low light
Vivo Y29 5G
People looking for a budget phone will find the Vivo Y29 5G interesting. The phone stands out with its impressive 120Hz LCD screen, measuring 6.68 inches and its affordability. With a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 inside and up to 8GB RAM, the Y29 5G lets users access reliable 5G signals and run many apps at the same time. The phone’s 50MP main camera helps you take bright, clear photos and its 5,500mAh battery and 44W charging ensure you don’t run out of power over a long day. These phones are designed to last, with ratings that safeguard them from both dust and water and protect them against drops and splashes. If you like to store lots of pictures and apps on your phone, its expandable storage up to 1TB makes this device a good find for you.
Pros
-
5G connectivity at a lower price
-
Good battery backup with fast charging
-
Compact and lightweight design
-
Decent main camera
Cons
-
Only one usable rear camera
-
Display resolution is HD+ (not FHD+)
-
Lower RAM in base variant
Vivo Y19 5G
The Vivo Y19 5G sets itself apart with its mix of up-to-date 5G technology, toughness and useful functions. The top highlights are a large 6.74-inch screen with an HD+ quality, 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of brightness which results in vivid and clear everyday use. Thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 6GB RAM, the phone gives a solid performance for all day to day activities, ensuring that you can easily connect to 5G networks. Extended use is assured thanks to the 5,500mAh battery and most users will find the 15W charging speed just fine. The main 13MP sensor in the dual rear camera is made better with AI, specifically AI Erase for editing and AI Photo Enhance for sharpening pictures. Since it is dust proof, water resistant, rugged and can hold up to 2TB of extra storage, the Y19 5G is practical and strong for those on a budget.
Pros
-
Affordable 5G option
-
Long battery life
-
Clean design
Cons
-
Basic processor
-
Slower charging compared to others
-
Lower resolution display
Vivo T3 Lite 5G
Anyone on a budget looking for 5G and modern features will find great value in the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. The main strengths of the phone are the 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate that keeps visuals fluid for work and play. The T3 Lite 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and can handle various tasks thanks to up to 6GB of RAM. With the main sensor being a sharp 50MP Sony AI camera, the device can take bright and clear snaps, even when the lighting is poor and the 8MP camera at the front is ideal for selfies and video calls. You can count on the phone’s 5,000mAh battery to last throughout the day. You’ll also find 15W fast charging and IP64 dust and water resistance for extra reliability. There’s also Funtouch OS 14 built on Android 14, a memory expansion option of up to 1TB and a side fingerprint sensor to add extra security to the device.
Pros
-
5G support at a budget price
-
Good camera for its segment
-
Lightweight and easy to handle
Cons
-
HD+ display, not FHD+
-
No fast charging
-
Limited storage options
Best Vivo mobile phones between 10000 and 15000: Deals on Amazon
|
Model
|
Price (Rs)
|
RAM/Storage
|
Battery
|
Display
|
Best Feature
|
Vivo T4x 5G
|
13,999
|
6GB/128GB
|
6500mAh
|
FHD+, 120Hz
|
6500mAh battery, 44W charging
|
Vivo T3x 5G
|
12,499
|
4GB/128GB
|
6000mAh
|
FHD+, 120Hz
|
6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6G1
|
Vivo Y29 5G
|
13,999
|
4GB/128GB
|
5500mAh
|
HD+, 120Hz
|
5G, 44W fast charging
|
Vivo Y19 5G
|
10,499
|
4GB/128GB
|
5000mAh
|
HD+, 60Hz
|
Affordable 5G
|
Vivo T3 Lite 5G
|
10,450
|
4GB/128GB
|
5000mAh
|
HD+, 90Hz
|
Budget 5G, 50MP camera
Conclusion
These Vivo phones deliver excellent battery life, smooth displays, and reliable 5G performance. People wanting to buy at this budget price will appreciate their great battery, crisp displays and quality 5G service. These are the Best Vivo mobile phones between 10000 and 15000 and you must consider them if you are planning to buy a Vivo phone of this range. Happy shopping!
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.