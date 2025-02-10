Budget camera phones you can gift: Valentine Week 2025

We see February bringing exciting deals and offers on many smartphones and this cannot get better for you to gift a smartphone to someone who loves capturing moments. As Valentine's Day approaches you can find a smartphone with an impressive camera and a powerful processor. Here is a list of the best smartphones from top brands like Moto, Vivo, OnePlus, and more.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor setup that includes a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration. With 8 GB RAM, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience and excellent speed. The phone’s 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, which promises smooth and immersive visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming.

Photography lovers will love the device's 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera setup, and a 50 MP selfie camera for high-quality selfies. A 4500 mAh battery, supported by Turbo Power Charging and a USB Type-C connector, offers power management efficiency and fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 is distinguished by its powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, an octa-core processor with a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core, supported by 8 GB RAM for seamless multitasking. It features a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Photographers will appreciate the dual-camera system, featuring a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary camera. The 16 MP front camera adds to the device's selfie features. The 5,500 mAh battery, combined with Super VOOC Charging, promises fast charging and long usage time.

realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 2800x1272 pixel resolution, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1500 nits. Driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, it is available in 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage options.

The device is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope camera supporting up to 120x digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

The 6000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Some other highlights include IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a colour-changing back panel that responds to temperature, and Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Vivo V40e

The Vivo V40e flaunts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and low blue light emission certification from SGS. This smartphone has the Wet Touch feature that ensures touch sensitivity even in wet hands. It is equipped with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. This runs on FuntouchOS 14 operating system based on Android 14.

For photography, it has a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an Aura Light for improved low-light shots. The front houses a 50MP selfie camera with 4K video recording. AI-powered tools like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer enhance editing capabilities.

A 5,500mAh battery supports 80W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Security is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in June 2022 and is known as a budget smartphone that emphasizes delivering a smooth and stylish experience15. Powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, it is ideal for daily usage and light gaming, and options are available in 3GB or 4GB of RAM.



The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has an 8MP AI rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 4P lens, and 4x digital zoom4. It also comes with a 5MP front selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone takes fair photographs with vibrant colors and good dynamic range during the day, images are bright. Details are adequate. Realme's image-processing algorithms optimize the 8MP sensor.

