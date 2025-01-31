Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Deals: Get It At The Lowest Price!

Samsung Galaxy S24 is perfect for anyone who loves photography or has a demanding job of good crisp photography. A phone with such a good camera is on discount on Amazon. Yes! You read that right. Samsung Galaxy S24 that costs Rs.80,000 is available for under Rs 50,000 only. Read further to know the discounts and shop your favourite phone at the lowest possible price!

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals

This entry-level flagship smartphone was launched for Rs 79,999 in India. Amazon is now offering this smartphone with a 12% discount. That is a good discount for a new phone! So the price is reduced to Rs 57,750 for the 8GB 256GB storage variant. And there is a much better offer! If you have an old spare phone, which can be traded, you can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 45,200. This will save you a lot of money! So, with the exchange offer and instant discount combined, you can probably get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for under Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This display supports HDR10+ along with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In addition to this, it comes with the Exynos 2400 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and OneUI 6 on board that can now be upgraded to OneUI 7. With a triple camera system for photography on this phone, you have 50 megapixels for your main camera, 10 megapixels with a telephoto sensor, and 12 megapixels in an ultrawide lens. The selfie shooters are 12 megapixels at the front. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 4000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 25 watts, wireless charging at 15 watts, and even reverse wired charging at 4.5 watts.

Pros:

It has a high-quality camera setup. It can capture detailed photos in different lighting conditions.

It comes with a stunning AMOLED display with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and vibrant colors.

It has a compact design that is comfortable to hold and use.

Cons:

The battery capacity may be considered modest compared to competitors with larger batteries.

It lacks expandable storage that can be a drawback for users needing more space.





