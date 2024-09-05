CMF Phone 1 vs Moto G64: Comparison

When comparing two mid-range smartphones, the CMF Phone 1 and the Moto G64, it's crucial to break down various aspects such as design, performance, camera quality, battery life, software experience, and overall value for money. Both smartphones target users looking for reliable performance without breaking the bank, but they have distinct differences that cater to different preferences. Let’s dive into a detailed comparison.

Design and Build Quality

CMF Phone 1:

The CMF Phone 1 focuses on minimalism with a clean design, which gives it a sleek and modern appearance. It tends to have a premium look for its price segment. Built with a metal frame and a glass back, the CMF Phone 1 feels sturdy in hand and offers a higher-end feel compared to many plastic-body phones in this price range.

The CMF Phone 1 comes in multiple subtle color options, appealing to those who prefer understated designs.

Moto G64:

Design Philosophy: Motorola's Moto G64 has a more functional design, following the traditional Motorola styling. It may not stand out as much but still offers a reliable and durable build. The Moto G64 is available in vibrant colors, catering to a younger audience looking for a pop of personality in their device.

Display

CMF Phone 1 boasts an AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and better contrast levels. With a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, the CMF Phone 1 provides sharp visuals for media consumption and general use. A 90Hz refresh rate makes for smooth scrolling and a more fluid experience, especially when navigating the UI or gaming.

Whereas Moto G64 comes with an IPS LCD, which is known for good color accuracy but lacks the deeper contrast of AMOLED. Similar to the CMF Phone 1, the Moto G64 offers a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, providing ample screen space and decent sharpness. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a more fluid experience than the CMF Phone 1, especially when gaming or multitasking.

Performance

CMF Phone 1:

Processor: Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the CMF Phone 1 provides reliable performance for daily tasks and moderate gaming.

RAM & Storage: With options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, it offers enough multitasking capability and storage for most users.

Moto G64:

Processor: The Moto G64 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810, a slightly better chipset in terms of efficiency and performance in this price range.

RAM & Storage: Like the CMF Phone 1, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with expandable storage options via microSD.

Camera Quality

CMF Phone 1:

It features a dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The 64MP sensor performs well in good lighting conditions, producing detailed shots, but struggles in low-light environments.

A 16MP front camera delivers sharp selfies and supports basic AI features for enhancing portraits. The CMF Phone 1 offers AI enhancements and standard photography modes like HDR, portrait, and night mode, but these features aren't as robust as some competitors.

Moto G64:

The Moto G64 has a triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The additional macro sensor allows for more creative shots.

Front Camera: It also offers a 16MP selfie camera, similar to the CMF Phone 1, but its post-processing tends to deliver slightly better skin tones and dynamic range. Motorola includes a more comprehensive set of camera modes, including Pro mode and better low-light capabilities due to its software optimization.

Battery Life

CMF Phone 1:

Battery Capacity: The CMF Phone 1 is packed with a 4,500 mAh battery, which can last a full day with moderate use.

Charging Speed: It supports 33W fast charging, which is reasonably fast for this segment, allowing for a quick recharge when needed.

Moto G64:

Battery Capacity: The Moto G64 comes with a larger 5,000 mAh battery, offering extended battery life and easily lasting more than a day on moderate use.

Charging Speed: It also supports 30W fast charging, which is slightly slower than the CMF Phone 1 but still efficient for most users.

Price and Value for Money

The CMF Phone 1 is priced competitively in the mid-range market, offering a good balance of features for its cost.

The Moto G64 is also well-priced in the mid-range category, often falling slightly below the CMF Phone 1, depending on the market.

Ultimately, both the CMF Phone 1 and the Moto G64 offer excellent value in their own right, with the choice depending on what features you prioritize most.

