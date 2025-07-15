Galaxy AI_ What will stay free and what might become paid after 2025

Since the introduction of Samsung Galaxy AI, the questions that keep arising among the users include: “Will the Galaxy AI features be free forever?” As confirmed by Samsung in an official interface, Samsung Galaxy AI features would be free till the end of 2025 on compatible Galaxy devices. This is a deadline that has triggered the possibility that some of the features might end up, at some point, needing a subscription or payment as Samsung proceeds with their expanding AI ecosystem. Read further to know what will stay free and what might become paid after 2025 in the Samsung Galaxy AI.

What Galaxy AI features will remain free forever?

Samsung has already explained its long-term strategy. Android Police reports to have received a statement that said that all Galaxy AI that is present on your phone by default, and created by Samsung will be free and will always stay free. This implies that the basic suite of AI tools that Samsung has developed will not be entombed in a paywall even in the post-2025 world. Such Galaxy AI free features are:

Live Translate

Note Assist

Writing Assist

Generative Wallpapers

Audio Eraser

Object Eraser

Summarisation and Formatting Tools in Notes, Keyboard, and Gallery apps

Samsung has assured that all supported Galaxy devices will have the capacity to avail these features at no extra costs, as users can now have peace of mind regarding the need to make payments in the future regarding the use of vital AI tools to help them be productive and creative.

Which Galaxy AI features could become paid?

But it does not mean that Samsung has completely control of all features of Galaxy AI. Its advanced features are facilitated by Google Gemini and other third-party facilities. These above-mentioned giveaways, Gemini-powered features, including but not limited to, Gemini AI assistant, advanced text/image generation, context-aware smart reply, are free at the moment on Samsung phones, but they might not remain that way with time.

It has already presented Gemini Advanced, a premium version of greater AI capabilities provided by Google. After the existing promotion period, Samsung has given a hint that some of the more advanced features of Gemini might only be available through subscription, as such features become more resource-intensive and complex in nature.

The future of Galaxy AI: Subscription model or free?

As Samsung leadership explained, there are no future plans to monetise Galaxy AI, but sometime in the future, the firm would explore introducing a subscription service to access the more enhanced cloud-enabled AI functions. This follows industry trends, e.g. similar to Google AI features of Pixel and the Copilot of Microsoft who also opted to add a higher premium paid tier offering additional functionality.

Conclusion

So as of right now, in-house AI features created by Samsung will be free to anyone and everyone even beyond the year 2025. We might eventually need a subscription to only some third-party and advanced AI features, particularly Google Gemini-powered ones. By separating the functionality of core Galaxy AI features clearly with possible advanced tools that can be paid separately, Samsung gives the users assurance that they will still get the state of core Galaxy AI experience, but also have space to introduce novelty to this core in the future, as well as a base to offer premium service.



