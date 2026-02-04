Galaxy Z TriFold vs Mate XT Ultimate_ The future of foldable phones in 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold and Huawei Mate XT Ultimate represent the next evolution of the triple fold smartphone category, turning foldables into true pocketable tablets. The developing trend of triple-screen smartphones has marked an all-time high in the foldable smartphone industry. This ultra-premium segment has been entered by Samsung and Huawei with Galaxy Z TriFold and Mate XT Ultimate respectively, making the idea of pocketable tablets come to life. Now that there are two strong alternatives, one has to think wisely when deciding between them considering the design, performance, features, and value proposition.

Design and display: Elegance vs durability

The Huawei tri fold phone focuses on ultra-thin design, while the Samsung tri fold phone prioritises durability and water resistance. With the Mate XT Ultimate, Huawei has focused on style and portability as its first tri-fold smartphone commercially available in the world, released in September 2024. The phone features an amazing look of vegan leather with rounded corners and only 298 grams in weight- incredibly lightweight when it comes to a triple-fold phone. It is remarkably thin at its thinnest with a maximum of 3.6mm, with an enormous display of 10.2-inch LTPO OLED when opened. But the primary display is only 90Hz, and the phone does not have any official water or dust resistance certification.

Samsung is more pragmatic with the Galaxy Z TriFold that will be released in some of the Asian markets in December 2025. Although the device is a bit heavier, 309 grams, it makes up the difference in terms of water and dust resistance, IP48, which the Huawei offering lacks. The frame is built using Armor Aluminum with the hinge mechanism being reinforced using titanium. The 10-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen of Samsung is capable of supporting the 120Hz refresh rate, and the cover screen (6.5 inches) offers a very high level of outdoor visibility with a maximum brightness of 2600 nits.

Performance: Processing power showdown

The Galaxy Z TriFold uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite foldable chipset, while Huawei relies on the Kirin 9010 foldable processor, showing a clear generational gap. The higher performance among these devices is clear when one takes a look at the internal hardware of the devices. Galaxy Z TriFold is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy which is an advanced 3nm chipset designed with Samsung gadgets in mind. With 16GB of RAM, it is also a powerhouse that can be used to easily multitask by running 3 full-sized applications at the same time or with Samsung DeX, users will have a desktop-like productivity functionality. The device is essentially a portable work station that is capable of performing any strenuous tasks and complex AI integrations.

Mate XT Ultimate by Huawei is powered by the Kirin 9010 chipset that utilizes the 7nm technology that is much older. Although it is still competent and comes with 16GB of RAM and HarmonyOS 4.2 to make it run smooth animations and mysterious functionalities, the processing unit is a previous-generation hardware. In practice, the processing capabilities and power efficiency of Mate XT Ultimate are below those of the Galaxy Z TriFold, especially when it comes to high-performance and long-life use.

Camera capabilities: Megapixels vs versatility

Both devices target buyers of a premium foldable smartphone, but Samsung focuses on megapixels while Huawei delivers stronger optical zoom. Photography lovers have a tough decision where these two gadgets are very appealing proposing different camera techniques. Samsung does not give up on its megapixel obsessive approach with a colossal 200MP main camera supported by the ProVisual Engine, which provides the most impressive details and realistic skin tones. The camera has a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens, albeit with only 3x optical zoom.

Huawei does not compete with pure determination. The Mate XT Ultimate has a main camera that has 50MP Ultra Aperture with physical aperture of f/1.4 to f/4.0 which allows the user to control the depth of field with professional capability. It has the best periscope telephoto lens, which has 12MP with 5.5x optical zoom, which is much higher than the 3x optical zoom that Samsung has on far away objects. The 12MP ultra-wide is a complement to the camera system, which is concerned with flexibility.

Battery and charging: Endurance vs speed

Battery technology will play a major role in shaping foldable phones 2026, especially for large triple-screen devices. The two companies were aware that large screens require a lot of power and had the same 5600mAh battery in their products. Samsung was utilising the standard Li-Ion technology whereas Huawei was utilising superior silicon anode battery technology to ensure a slimmer profile.

The experience of charging is different. Huawei controls this category by its 66W wired charging and amazing 50W wireless charging features that guarantee quick power charges. Compared to 45W wiring, Samsung is a long way behind with 45W wired charging and a meager 15W wireless charging- a major shortcoming of a flagship product.

Both phones have sufficient storage places of up to 1TB, although Huawei offers an easier entry point of the 256GB base model.

Pricing: Triple fold phone price

The triple fold phone price range now starts close to flagship luxury laptops, reflecting how niche this category remains. It is price that becomes the critical differentiator. When Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold comes to the market in Q1 2026, it will be priced between $2500 and $3000, which is expensive by any standards, but falls within the price range of triple-fold devices. In China, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate will also have a minimum price of about $2800 (CNY 19,999) with the 256GB model, which is comparatively similar in pricing between the two devices.

Verdict: Foldable phone comparison

In this foldable phone comparison, the Samsung vs Huawei foldable battle comes down to durability versus design elegance. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold comes out as the better product to the majority of the users who are interested in having a strong, long-lived and all-purpose solution of a triple fold product. With its 120Hz screen, faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, waterproofing, and expected to-be competitiveness, it is the more sensible investment in productivity and entertainment, particularly in international markets where it is scheduled to release by the beginning of 2026.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is more of an exhibition experience to early adopters and technology fans who want to be better suited with ultra-slim design, quicker charging, and enhanced zoom photography. Although it is undoubtedly an impressive first tri-fold smartphone to sell, its older processor and not being waterproof make it less interesting as an everyday use device, especially outside of China, where software restrictions might be enforced.

