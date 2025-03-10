Google Pixel 9a Leaks: Here’s What to Expect!

Recent sources suggest that the Google Pixel 9a may be released worldwide in the next few days, and the company's upcoming mid range smartphone has leaked online. In addition to marketing photos that give us a glimpse of the Pixel 9a's features, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), who has a solid reputation for releasing information about unreleased smartphones, has supplied design renders of the device in four different colorways. The US FCC website has featured the Google Pixel 9a, a smartphone that is anticipated to support satellite communication. Read further to know about Google Pixel 9a Leaks.

The leaks of the Google Pixel 9a

Design & Build

Leaked renders show the Pixel 9a will have a similar design to the Pixel 9 series with a flat display and a horizontal camera bar on the back.

It is expected to be available in multiple colors, such as Obsidian (Black), Porcelain (White) and Mint Green. The source included marketing photos of the alleged Google Pixel 9a in addition to the renders, while other images display the device in the Iris (purple) color scheme. These pictures hint at the smartphone's camera and ecosystem features, as well as its compatibility with Google Gemini and the company's apps (including Google Calendar) and Pixel drops. It may have a plastic or polycarbonate back to keep the costs down.

Display Upgrades

The Pixel 9a could have finally received an 120Hz OLED display that is an upgrade over the Pixel 8a’s 90Hz panel, according to rumors.

It could have a screen size of 6.1 inches like its predecessor.

It is expected to come with thinner bezels than the Pixel 8a, making it look more premium.

Software & Updates

It is expected to come with Android 15 preinstalled out of the box, and will get the latest features and security updates.

This new policy for Pixel devices will likely mean that Google will offer 7 years of software support.

Pricing & Launch Details

It is expected that the Pixel 9a will be priced around $499 (~₹42,000 in India), which is the same as its predecessor. After Google’s I/O event, Google is likely to launch in May 2025.

Performance & Chipset

The biggest leak shows that the Google Tensor G3 chip powering the Pixel 9a will bring this level of AI in the budget segment.

The storage options should be 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, but other storage options might be available.

The software may be optimized with AI features that are exclusive to the Pixel series, courtesy of Google.

Camera Setup

The tipster posted four pictures of the alleged Pixel 9a on X (previously Twitter). In contrast to the other Pixel 9 variants, the Pixel 9a is seen in these photos to have a dual back camera configuration without a raised camera module, which is consistent with the design observed in other leaks. The pictures display the smartphone's sides and back surface. The Pixel 9a is said to come with a 64 MP primary camera with OIS and a 13 MP ultra wide lens.

The 13 MP front camera is expected to stay the same as the Pixel 8a. It is likely that Google’s AI driven photography features including Night Sight, Magic Eraser and Best Take will be included.

Battery & Charging

If the Google Pixel 9a comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, it will have better battery life than the Pixel 8a. Wireless charging may be absent, but 27W wired fast charging could be supported. According to reports, it will run Android 15 and have a 5,100mAh battery that can be charged at 23W (wired) and 7.5W (wireless).

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.