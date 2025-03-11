HMD Barbie Flip Phone For Style Icons to Debut in India

The business has teased that the HMD Barbie Flip Phone will soon be available in India. In August 2024, the phone was first released in select areas. HMD has confirmed that the Barbie Flip Phone will launch in India soon. However, the company has not yet announced the exact launch date. A wide range of people are going to use the HMD Barbie Flip Phone. It serves people who prefer a throwback experience and who like the appeal of vintage flip phones. Fans of Barbie will love its familiar pink style and accessories with a Barbie theme. For casual users who want a simple, user-friendly gadget for simple calls and messaging without the distractions of a smartphone, the phone is also a fantastic option. Its fashionable appearance and changeable stickers and covers will also attract customers who are fashion conscious.

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone is Unique

In a pink color scheme, the flip feature phone displays Barbie aesthetics. The phone comes in a pink color with a Barbie-themed design. Different hues of pink are available for the battery, charger, and back covers, among other accessories. Additionally, the phone's user interface is Barbie-themed. The Barbie Flip Phone comes in a container shaped like a jewelry box and has a cover display that doubles as a mirror. Its pink keypad has hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo motifs that glow in the dark.The phone includes special Barbie accessories, such as back covers and a charger, all in different shades of pink.

Launch of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone in India

In an X post, the company said that the HMD Barbie Flip Phone would soon be available in India. It has not yet been revealed when the phone would launch in the nation. The phone's design in the advertising image seems to be comparable to the current worldwide version. It is anticipated that the Indian version will have comparable features.

The 2.8-inch QVGA main screen and the 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display, which also functions as a mirror, are features of the international version of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone.

A Unisoc T107 SoC with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage supports it.

The phone also features an LED flash unit and a 0.3-megapixel rear camera.

Naturally, the Barbie Flip Phone from HMD comes in Power Pink.

The Barbie pink keypad features flamingos, hearts, and concealed palm plants that glow in the dark.

Users are greeted by a "Hi Barbie" voice when the phone is turned on. The phone has a Barbie-themed user interface and runs S30+ OS.

A Malibu Snake game with a beach theme is pre-installed.

According to reports, the phone's 1,450mAh detachable battery may provide up to nine hours of call time between charges.

Both the charger and the battery that come with the HMD Barbie Flip Phone are pink.

It is compatible with USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It costs $129 (about Rs. 10,800) in the US.

The phone is expected to be priced between ₹10,999 and ₹11,000 in India.

