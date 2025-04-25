Honor GT Pro launched in China: All you need to know

Honor has officially launched the Honor GT Pro in China, expanding its popular GT smartphone range with a device that is full of high end features and powerful hardware. This new GT Pro is intended for the power user, the gamer, in fact anyone who wants the best smartphone currently available with long battery and flagship performance. Here is what you can expect from the latest Honor phone.

Honor GT Pro launch

The GT Pro was launched in China on April 23, 2025, but it is yet to get an official India launch date.

Honor GT Pro: Expected timeline for India

According to Cashify.in (Jan 2025 report) it was supposed to be launched in Q2 2025 (April–June) but this has not been confirmed.

As of now, it is listed as 'Coming Soon' on Smartprix with an expected price of Rs.41,999 (12GB+256GB) or Rs.43,200 (converted) as per 91Mobiles.

GT Pro: Battery and super-fast charging

The biggest highlight of the GT Pro is its enormous 7,200 mAh battery, the largest in the GT series ever. It means that you'll be gaming, streaming, or working on the go. To top it off, the phone supports 90W wired fast charging, so you can charge up the battery and get back to using your phone in record time without waiting.

Honor GT Pro: Flagship performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite

The GT Pro is running the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (with a special “Leading Edition” that’s slightly overclocked for even better performance). This is good for smooth multitasking, fast gaming, and efficient power use. It is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and tonnes of storage at 1TB using UFS 4.1.

GT Pro: Stunning display and sleek design

It has a 6.78 inch flat LTPO OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution, super smooth 144Hz refresh rate and unbelievable 6,000 nits peak brightness. Since this makes the screen easy to view even in bright sunlight, it is also ideal for gaming or watching videos. The device is also slim at 8.58mm thick and weighs 212g, which makes it comfortable to hold. There are three stylish colours: black, white and gold.

Honor GT Pro: Pro-Grade cameras

The GT Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back.

50MP main camera (Sony IMX906 sensor, with OIS for steady shots)

50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX856 sensor, 3x optical zoom)

12MP ultra-wide camera

These cameras are capable of taking high quality photos, detailed closeups in the zoom shot and broad landscapes. With 16MP on the front camera, selfies and video calls are perfect.

Honor GT Pro: Durability and extra features

Built with a view to last, the GT Pro has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating as well as an IP69k. In addition, it comes with an ultrasonic in display fingerprint sensor, ‘super large symmetrical speakers’ for better sound, dual band GPS, NFC for mobile payments, and an X axis vibration motor for better gaming feedback.

Honor GT Pro: Software and connectivity

It runs Android 15 and MagicOS 9 with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 support and has dual SIM slots. It has no expandable storage or 3.5mm headphone jack, but the box comes with a USB Type-C adapter. Reverse wired charging and USB OTG are supported on the GT Pro as well.

Honor GT Pro: Pricing and availability

The Honor GT Pro is now available in China, prices will be slightly above last year's model, and may start at above 500 dollars for the base version. International availability is yet to be announced.

Honor GT Pro: Key Specifications

Feature Details Display 6.78" LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 144Hz, 6000 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (Leading Edition) RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Battery 7,200 mAh, 90W fast charging Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS), 50MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP OS Android 15 (MagicOS 9) Water/Dust Resistance IP68/IP69 Other Features Ultrasonic fingerprint, dual SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, reverse charging



Honor GT Pro has a lot going on, as it boasts a huge battery, really fast charging, power chipset, and lovely front & rear cameras. If you are someone looking for a phone that can last you through an entire day, handle demanding tasks and come in a stylish body that is also durable, it’s the perfect phone for users like you.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.