Redmi A4 5G: Does It Truly Offer Great Features at ₹8,499?

The Redmi A4 5G has recently launched as one of India's most affordable 5G smartphones, priced at ₹8,499. The Redmi A4 5G delivers on its promises regarding features and specifications. The combination of a high-refresh-rate display, powerful processor, and sound camera system places it comfortably in the affordable smartphone market. While it is an entry-level handset, Xiaomi has made no substantial compromises on quality. The phone has a luxurious style with a halo glass back, providing vital capabilities for budget-conscious clients. The Redmi A4 5G has an IP52 rating, which offers protection from dust and water splashes. This grade implies that, while it is not entirely waterproof, it is built to resist daily wear and tear better than many other phones in its price range.

Standout Features of Redmi A4 5G

At ₹8,499 , the Redmi A4 5G is positioned as one of the most budget-friendly 5G smartphones available, making it accessible to many users.

It is the first entry-level smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor , designed for efficient performance and robust connectivity, particularly in 5G environments.

The phone boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate , providing a smooth and fluid viewing experience that is often not found in this price segment.

Equipped with a 50MP main camera , the Redmi A4 5G promises good photography capabilities for its price range. This camera includes various AI features and supports multiple shooting modes.

The Redmi A4 is powered by a 5,160mAh battery , which supports 18W fast charging , ensuring long-lasting daily use.

Users can expand storage up to an additional 1TB via microSD, which is beneficial for those who require more space for apps, photos, and videos.

Redmi A4 5G Price in India & Availability

The Redmi A4 5G price in India is Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. It also comes in a 4GB+128GB storage model, which costs Rs. 9,499. It comes in two colours: Sparkle Purple and Starry Black. Customers can purchase the Redmi A4 5G from the company's website beginning 27 November.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications and Features.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Redmi A4 5G runs Android 14-based HyperOS and will receive two years of operating system updates and four years of security patches. It features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset has a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi A4 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an undisclosed secondary camera for photographs and videos. It also sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Redmi A4 5G offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be increased to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

