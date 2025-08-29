Huawei Mate XTs launch confirmed: Next-Gen Tri-Fold smartphone to debut September 4, 2025

Huawei Mate XTs impress me so much because it can be a new era of innovation in the field of foldable smartphones. Huawei is also the first to introduce a tri-fold design, unlike other foldables that largely follow the dual-fold design since the tri-fold approach is set to offer a much more flexible and larger screen experience that could actually close the gap between smartphone convenience and tablet efficiency. The stylus support that is added with the M-Pencil makes the product all the more attractive, making Mate XTs not merely some futuristic device, but a high-powered productivity tool. This device is distinctive, in a crowded market, as it breaks technological limits and provides users with something that is both highly functional and inventive.

Huawei Mate XTs: Launch Details

Advertisment

The fact that Huawei announced that the release of the Mate XTs will be on September 4, a day earlier than IFA Berlin and 5 days earlier than that of Apple, is an indication of the intent to create buzz early on. Together with Samsung possibly releasing its Galaxy S25 FE in this interval, the foldable division appears to have a high-profile September. A teaser video posted by Huawei CEO Richard Yu on Weibo to demonstrate the Mate XTs in use indicated the use of what likely resembles an M-Pencil stylus to position it as a device of creativity, multitasking, and beyond normal phone usage.

Huawei Mate XTs: Expected specifications

Specification Expected Details Display 10.2-inch triple-foldable LTPO OLED, 90Hz refresh rate Folding Mechanism Z-style Tri-fold with dual hinges Processor Kirin 9020 7nm (in-house chip) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 4.0) Rear Cameras 50MP main (variable aperture f/1.2-f/4.0, OIS), 12MP periscope telephoto (5.5x optical zoom, OIS), 12MP ultra-wide Front Camera 8MP hole-punch Stylus Support M-Pencil (confirmed via teaser) Battery Capacity Over 6,000mAh (likely 5,600mAh triple cell) Charging 66W wired, 50W wireless, reverse charging support Operating System HarmonyOS 5.1 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Colors White with gold accents, Purple (rumored) Weight Approx. 298 grams Launch Date September 4, 2025 Price Estimated around $2,000 (Rs. 1.75 lakh)

Huawei Mate XTs : Productivity and design

The Mate XTs is the second tri-fold smartphone in the world following the first Mate XT. Its Z-shape fold is multimode, and it can change between a smartphone-sized gadget and an expansive tablet-like screen. The new M-Pencil will support stylus to creative professionals and productivity minded users, which will offer this device an advantage in a market where foldables are having a hard time demonstrating practical utility compared to their cost.

Advertisment

Huawei is pushing the edges of the foldable technology, again, with the Mate XTs. Its high-performance hardware, a huge flexible screen, and stylus capability make it one of the most innovative products that are set to roll out in 2025. The smart choice of timing and pricing of the Mate XTs makes the device a viable substitute for a foldable smartphone by Samsung and new flagship models by Apple.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.