Infinix Hot 60i 5G launch in India: Affordable 5G with AI features and massive battery

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is set to shake up the Indian market of affordable 5G smartphones because it will be launched later this month. Marketed to the economy-conscious consumer, this latest offering by Infinix concentrates on sleek design, competent performance and a long battery life appeal- features usually associated with pricier smartphones at an affordable price.

Having been successful with Hot 60i 4G, Infinix will enter the Indian market with a 5G variant of Hot 60i, the Hot 60i 5G. This highly anticipated phone has combined 5G connectivity, AI-based productivity features, powerful MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and the largest 6,000mAh battery in its category, except that the price would most likely be less than Rs10,000. The smartphone is designed to provide powerful, long-lasting performance, camera, and connectivity which empower the regular person in India with next-generation connectivity. Read further to know about the Infinix Hot 60i 5G.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Features and specifications

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is targeted to the Indian customers who demand the best features on a tight budget. It has an actual 5G connectivity which guarantees compatibility with Indian networks, rendering it ideal for lightning quick and rich streaming, quick information moves, and agreeable gaming. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC that promises to deliver a silky smooth multitasking experience and fast response times to operations, partially due to processing streamlining and AI support. The colorful 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen supports as high as 800 nits of full brightness and has a quick 120Hz refresh rate, creating clear pictures on videos, applications, or games. Users have the opportunity to have 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage giving them enough space and memory to work on regularly.

The two-rear camera system has a 50MP primary sensor to capture clear and sharp pictures with high details, a secondary AI camera and an 8MP front camera that specifically captures good pictures and video chats. Its 6000-mAh giant battery and 45W fast-charging provide nonstop usage even to utility consumers- which is way more than sufficient in all-day power and speedy charging. In terms of design, the phone is sleek and has a flagship-inspired horizontal camera module, with available colours of Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red and should have a wide appeal in terms of style choices. With an IP64 rating of water and dust resistance, durability is guaranteed and the device is reliable in all environments.

The Hot 60i 5G, running on Android 15 with XOS 15.1, packs a range of AI-powered capabilities that improve productivity and customisation including smart search, photography editing tools and instantaneous translation calls. It has a full-value security to which face unlock is coupled with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner enabling users to access their device in just a few seconds in a secure way.

Specifications: Infinix Hot 60i 5G

Feature Specification Display 6.78" FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz, 800 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC RAM/Storage 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Camera (Rear) 50MP AI dual-camera with LED flash Camera (Front) 8MP selfie Battery 6,000mAh, 45W fast charging OS Android 15 with XOS 15.1 Colours Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, Plum Red Connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0 Security Side-mounted fingerprint, Face unlock Durability IP64 dust & water resistance AI Features Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Extender, AI Call Translation, AI Wallpaper/Image Generator Expected Price Under Rs.10,000 (4GB+128GB model)







Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Advanced AI tools & user experience

Here’s a comparison table showing how each AI feature in the Infinix Hot 60i 5G benefits students, content creators, and regular users.

AI Feature Students Content Creators Regular Users Circle to Search Speeds up research by quickly retrieving info on any topic Facilitates instant fact-checking and inspiration gathering Makes information access intuitive and fast for daily needs AI Eraser Enhances project photos by removing distractions or errors Creates polished visuals without complex editing Easily cleans up personal photos for sharing AI Extender Allows reframing images for presentations and reports Generates extended backgrounds for social media content Improves photo composition and framing for sharing AI Call Translation Breaks language barriers during international collaborations Enables smooth communication with global clients/partners Facilitates understandable conversations cross-languages AI Wallpaper & Image Generator Personalises device to boost motivation and inspiration Creates unique digital art for profiles/branding Keeps device aesthetics fresh and tailored to preferences

These advanced AI features help make daily interactions smarter, speed up productivity, and empower students, content creators, and everyday users alike—offering instant information, intuitive editing, seamless communication, and personalised device experiences.

Conclusion

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G gets the company off to a great start in this new 5G world of affordable smartphones, delivering the next-generation connectivity, and many advanced AI features packed into a stylish design with a super-sized battery, at a very competitive price. The Hot 60i 5G will be one of the best value phones in India in August, especially among students, creators, and other people who do not want to spend all their money on a phone they can simply use all the time.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.