Infinix Hot 60i vs Infinix Hot 50i_ Know what’s new in the latest Infinix phone!

Looking to purchase a low-priced smartphone that has flagship quality features? Well, Infinix Hot 60i has already made waves in Bangladesh, post its launch. However, how does it fare against its predecessor, the Infinix Hot 50i? Read further to know all about the latest Infinix Hot 60i vs Hot 50i, Infinix Hot 60i specs, and the best budget smartphone 2025.

Infinix Hot 60i vs Infinix Hot 50i: Specifications comparison

Feature Infinix Hot 60i (2025) Infinix Hot 50i (2024) Display 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz, 800 nits 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate (12nm) Unisoc T606 (12nm) RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage Rear Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP dual camera 50MP + AI lens Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0) 8MP Battery 5,160mAh, 45W fast charging 5,000mAh, 18W charging Operating System Android 15, XOS 15.1 Android 13, XOS 13 Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Side-mounted Build & Design 167.9×75.6×7.7mm, Sleek Black/Titanium Grey, Gorilla Glass front 164.1×75.6×8.8mm, multiple colors Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, Dual SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Price (Bangladesh) BDT 13,999 (6+128GB), BDT 16,499 (8+256GB) BDT 10,999 (4+128GB), BDT 12,499 (8+128GB) Additional Features 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 45W charging, Android 15 90Hz refresh rate, 18W charging

What’s improved in Infinix Hot 60i?

Faster Display: The Infinix Hot 60i jumps to a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, making it one of the best budget smartphones with 120Hz display.

Performance Boost: Upgraded to the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate for smoother multitasking and gaming.

Faster Charging: 45W fast charging is a huge leap over the previous 18W, getting you back to 100% much quicker.

Latest Software: Ships with Android 15 and XOS 15.1, ensuring better security and features.

Storage Options: Now available with up to 256GB storage, ideal for heavy users.

Feature Description User Benefits Faster Display 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate Smoother scrolling and animations, sharper visuals, best-in-budget display experience Performance Boost MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, 12nm octa-core processor Smoother multitasking, better gaming performance, energy-efficient operation Faster Charging 45W fast charging support Rapid charging to 100%, less waiting time, convenient quick top-ups Latest Software Ships with Android 15 and XOS 15.1 Enhanced security, latest features, smoother UI, longer software support Storage Options Up to 256GB internal storage More space for apps, media, and files, ideal for heavy users, improved overall performance







Infinix Hot 60i: Should you upgrade?

In case you are in the marketplace seeking a low-cost smartphone having a high refresh rate display, quicker charging, and a more effective processor, the Infinix Hot 60i could be a distinctively better gadget than the Hot 50i. It is currently one of the best low-end phones on the market in the world, especially in Bangladesh and may soon come to India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.