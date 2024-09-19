Infinix Zero 40 5G Smartphone: Launch, Specs, Review

Infinix announced a new smartphone in India. The freshly released smartphone is the first in the company's Zero series in the country. The Infinix Zero 40 5G unveiled last month was launched in India today in three colour options: Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black. It will be available in India on Flipkart beginning 21 September in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants. Some of the smartphone's primary features include a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate CPU, 50MP front camera, and more.

Here's all you need to know about the newly introduced Infinix Zero 40 5G.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Reasons to buy

Camera

108MP primary camera with OIS for blur-free photos

50MP ultra-wide lens for capturing landscapes and group photos

2MP depth sensor for professional-looking portraits

Display

6.78-inch AMOLED panel for vibrant colours and deep blacks

144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations

Performance

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset for powerful performance

Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options

Battery

5,000mAh battery for all-day battery life

45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging

Additional Features

AI-powered photography features

Stereo speakers tuned by JBL

Sleek and premium design

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specifications

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G 4nm processor and Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The chipset supports 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. It runs Android 14 and XOS 14.5. It has a 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The camera setup includes a 108 MP back camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 45W cable charging, 20W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone's other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Infinix Zero 40 5G India Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is available in three colours: Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black. It was built in collaboration with WGSN and is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs. 30,999 for the 12GB + 512GB version. The phone will be sold on Flipkart at 7 pm on 21 September.

