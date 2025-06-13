iOS 26 best new features: What’s new and why it’s better

Apple has launched iOS 26, which has undergone a complete design makeover and has been packed with numerous futuristic features, enabled by Apple Intelligence. Although all the supported iPhones receive the visually stunning Liquid Glass interface, the most thrilling updates are available only on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, and the future iPhone 17 models. So, what are the most remarkable iOS 26 features that demand newer hardware and in what way are they better than the previous versions? Here is a look at them. Know What’s new and why it’s better about the iOS 26 best new features.

iOS 26 best new features: Order tracking in wallet now uses AI

What’s new?

On-device AI now gives the Wallet app the ability to automatically scan your email and add order details. In the past, order tracking had to be done through merchant support which restricted its applicability.

Why is it better?

This enhancement undoubtedly keeps tracking of orders smooth and secure, whereby users never have to miss crucial delivery notifications, even when the merchant has not integrated with Apple Wallet.

iOS 26 best new features: Smarter reminders App

What’s new?

Reminders may also guess the tasks by reading messages and emails with Apple Intelligence, and automatically sort your lists.

Why is it better?

Previously, users were required to enter and arrange reminders manually. The app will now proactively assist you to keep your day under control and save time and chances of forgetting important activities.

iOS 26 best new features: Genmoji and image playground

What’s new?

It is now possible to combine two emojis to make a new one or glow in detail about a Genmoji.

Image Playground now has new styles such as anime, vector art and oil painting which are generated through AI.

Why is it better?

In the past, emojis customisation and picture creation were rudimentary. The updates introduce a higher degree of personalization and creativity that allows users to express themselves in different ways than earlier.

iOS 26 best new features: AI features in messages App

What’s new?

Polls and Backgrounds are available to all users in Messages, although only the newer iPhones receive the AI-powered poll suggestions and the option of custom AI-generated backgrounds.

Why is it better?

Group chats were never dull, but now AI recommendations help to plan the activities, and custom backgrounds can be used to make them personal, which was previously manual or not available at all.

iOS 26 best new features: Visual Intelligence expands beyond camera

What’s new?

Introduced on iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence is also compatible with screenshots. By way of illustration, you can take a screenshot of a product and have your phone assist you with shopping or clocking events in your calendar.

Why is it better?

Previously Visual Intelligence was confined to camera app only. It now provides context-aware assistance in more situations and makes your iPhone an even smarter companion in everyday life.

iOS 26 best new features: AI actions in shortcuts App

What’s new?

Shortcuts can now include sophisticated AI tasks such as generating images, summarising text or creating responses.

Why is it better?

This elevates automation to another level. Shortcuts used to be restricted to simple scripting, but can now use Apple Intelligence to perform more powerful, practical automations.

iOS 26 best new features: Live translation during calls and chats

What’s new?

Live Translation is able to translate messages instantly, live caption in FaceTime, and even speak translation over the phone in real time.

Why is it better?

Translation features are not new, but were previously restricted to text or needed third-party applications. Cross-language communication has never been as natural as it is now, thanks to the built-in real-time system-wide translation.

iOS 26 best new features: Why these features matter?

The Apple Intelligence functions of the iOS 26 translate to a quantum jump in convenience, creativity, and productivity compared to earlier iOS versions. They automate repetitive actions, improve communication and turn your iPhone into a more proactive helper. But such advantages come with the newest hardware, and only the latest iPhones with their processing power and on-device AI can take advantage of them. iOS 26 represents a big leap in ensuring that everyday interactions of eligible device users become smarter, quicker, and more intuitive.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.