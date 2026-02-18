iOS 26.4 update strengthens iPhone security: Check if your device is protected

Apple has rolled out the first developer preview of the iOS 26.4 update, bringing new AI features, design changes and stronger security to iOS 26.4 supported iPhones including the iPhone 16 series, ahead of its spring 2026 release date. Apple has launched the first developer preview of the iOS 26.4, which includes new features, improved interfaces, and enhanced security on the iPhone users of many supported models such as iPhone 16 series and others. Its developers have an available beta and soon a public beta and stable release is planned in spring 2026 the right time before iPhone 17 buzz.
iOS 26.4 Apple Music
One of the biggest iOS 26.4 features is the new iOS 26.4 Apple Music Playlist Playground, which uses AI prompts like “summer road trip” or “late-night chill” to generate personalised playlists. The best one is Playlist Playground in Apple Music, an AI application that allows one to create personal playlists by using text prompts, such as summer road trip vibes or moods, which selects a set of 25 songs based on the provided texts, covers, and description, which the user can edit. New album/playlist pages will have full-screen artwork with animated backgrounds of the same colour, as well as having "Concerts Near You" emerging local concerts and tour dates, including tickets and notifications, depending on your library. New Ambient Music Ambient Music widget and Music Profile to share are more personalised.
Podcasts and messages upgrades
With iOS 26.4 RCS encryption, Apple is testing end-to-end security for cross-platform messaging, making Android-iPhone chats safer than before. Apple Podcasts also launches video functionality, enabling users to easily interchange audio and video, with episodes being able to be downloaded offline. Messages tests give end-to-end encryption of RCS messaging with GSM Association collaboration, enhancing cross-platform security in addition to new conversation animations.
iOS 26.4 security features, design, and UI tweaks
The new iOS 26.4 security features include Stolen Device Protection enabled by default, biometric delays and theft location alerts for better user safety. Stolen Device Protection is enabled as default and it will include biometric delays and location alert in case of theft. An integrated Apple Account portal consolidates the profiles of the App Store, Music, and more and combines the purchase history and updates to manage them more easily. Wallpaper/watch face galleries are redesigned with downloaded options on the server, Reminders are given Urgent Smart Lists, and Freeform gets tweaks.
How to Install iOS 26.4 Beta 1
Developers can access the iOS 26.4 beta download from Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, though it is not recommended for daily-use devices. The users of public beta wait for the news of Apple, but save your information through iCloud first, in order not to lose it. It is not suitable for daily drivers because of bugs.
The new iOS 26.4 beta 1 makes the experience more creative and privacy-oriented in terms of AI, and this is the signal of spring refinements by Apple, as the betas are to be improved later. The iOS 26.4 release date is expected in spring 2026, refining AI tools, music discovery and privacy ahead of the iPhone 17 launch cycle.
