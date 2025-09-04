iPhone 16 price in Big Billion Days Sale: Buy it for Rs50000 only on Flipkart sale

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the iPhone 16 price in big billion days is set to see one of its biggest drops ever, making it the perfect time for Apple fans and upgraders to grab the latest iPhone at a much more affordable rate. If anyone is looking for the perfect time to upgrade their gadgets or buy new home appliances, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is the ultimate chance not to miss. I believe that Flipkart always has the lowest prices throughout this mega sale, and the discounts are actual savings that you will not get frequently elsewhere. The new smartphones, smart TVs, and kitchen appliances, you'll find all of this and more under the same roof with offers that simply cannot be beaten, festive deals, and exclusive bank-only deals.

I always suggest people shop early in the year since the best products go out of stock quickly each year. And there are so many options, which means that you can upgrade more than just a gadget or an appliance without breaking the bank. Now prepare to make the most of the sale and buy the iPhone 16 until the stocks run out! Flipkart is also launching a series of promotions such as bank offers, exchange bonuses, zero EMI, and early bird offers this year.

iPhone 16 price in Big Billion Days: All you need to know

Past price (MRP/Launch Price): Rs79,900 in base model.

Discounted sale price: Around Rs59,999 after all discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

Price including bank offer: There is a 10% discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards which reduces the effective price to Rs55,000- Rs57,000 (not final price depending on the card and limit).

Price with exchange offer: Under exchange bonus, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 at as low as Rs52000-Rs53000 depending on the value and model of the device they trade in.

Early bird offer price: The first few hours can be as cheap as Rs50,000–Rs51,000 to the fastest shopper (limited stock and limited time flash offers)

iPhone 16 price in Big Billion Days Sale: All offers

Offer Type iPhone 16 Price During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Previous Price (MRP/Launch) Rs79,900 Discounted Sale Price Rs59,999 (after Flipkart sale discounts) Price with Bank Offer Rs55,000–Rs57,000 (with 10% Axis/ICICI Bank instant discount) Price with Exchange Offer Rs52,000–Rs53,000 (after applying exchange bonus, subject to old device) Early Bird Offer Price Rs50,000–Rs51,000 (limited stock, flash early bird deal window) Other Benefits No-cost EMI, UPI cashback, SuperCoins for Plus users, “Double Discount” deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days best offers

When shopping during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, you will get some amazing benefits beyond just big price cuts. First of all, there are no-cost EMI plans, as the company offers luxury products such as iPhone 16 and allows them to be purchased and then pay in convenient monthly installments without any additional interest. You can get UPI-powered cashback deals and save a little cash in your wallet! You can use these deals as an extra way to get money in your pocket, making your purchase even cheaper. With Flipkart Plus, the additional benefit is also the opportunity to earn SuperCoins that can be redeemed to receive discounts or rewards in the future. And in some iPhone 16 models, Flipkart will give out a little extra treat to customers by providing Double Discounts, which will include bank offers along with additional discounts to save even more. All these benefits come together to make the Big Billion Days sale a fantastic chance to own premium gadgets at prices that truly make sense.

What is more, certain models of iPhone 16 will come with special deals with no analogs called Double Discount, combining bank offers, and additional cuts in prices, providing you with the best conditions offered. These are the reasons why it is the right moment to upgrade your gadgets without putting a strain on your budget. If you’ve been waiting for the best deal to upgrade your iPhone, the iPhone 16 price in big billion days is shaping up to be the most affordable and exciting opportunity yet, just be ready to act fast before the best offers run out!