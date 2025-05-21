Currently, Android phones are competing fiercely with the most recent model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Leading Android brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Pixel are pushing innovations so much that customisation and features now even outshine what Apple can offer. If Find My iPhone doesn’t suit you, if you want an affordable phone or high-tech is your desire, now is the time to explore Android phones that are more powerful than the iPhone 16 Pro Max! Get modernised for the upcoming options that could overturn everything you believed about Apple’s products. Here are the Android phones that leave the iPhone 16 Pro Max behind!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s best phone, offering a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (QHD+, 120Hz), a quad rear camera with 200MP and the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This device uses the S Pen, has a 5000mAh battery, 45W fast charging and Samsung’s AI features.

Pros

The phone features a 200MP main camera that can record in 8K.

S Pen is provided for using features of the Galaxy Tablet.

A 120Hz QHD+ display that is large and bright

Updates have been available for the past 7 years.

Cons

Sometimes, the price hits hard, mainly when you purchase 256GB and above.

You cannot add more storage or use headphones with a 3.5mm connector.

The Ultra is larger and heavier when compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL phone has a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display (120Hz), Google’s Tensor G4 chip and a triple 50MP rear camera. The phone is famous for its AI cameras and how intuitive the Android software is.

Pros

Top computational photography and AI advantages are available.

Quick and clean updates for Android OS

Competitive pricing

Cons

The Tensor chip lacks the same power as the A18 Pro from Apple or the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

While the battery lasts well, it is not the very best on the market.

Not many changes can be made to the hardware.

Vivo X200 Pro

The Vivo X200 Pro phone is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED screen measuring 6.78 inches, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset and options up to 16GB RAM. The phone’s top feature is the 200MP Zeiss camera, aimed at serious photographers.

Pros

A Zeiss camera with powerful features

Many gigabytes of RAM and storage are available.

Cons

It may not draw the same reaction from all customers.

The new version is not made available as quickly as with other companies.

You can’t charge the phone wirelessly.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO screen (124Hz) and a Dimensity 9400 chipset, together with a wide-angle, ultrawide and 3X zoom camera. ColorOS 15 powers it with Android 15, while the main features are centered around design and photography.

Pros

Beautiful display made efficient by the LTPO technology

An outstanding camera that allows for different types of shooting

The phone can be charged quickly.

Cons

Certain individuals find ColorOS to be quite heavy.

You will find fewer of these devices compared to Samsung or Apple.

If you sell the used car, it may not bring as much money as a new one.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra phone also shines due to its Leica-powered camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and support for up to 16GB RAM. It comes with a big circular camera housing and high-quality materials.

Pros

Leica cameras are designed for photography lovers.

A lot of RAM and space for storage

Good quality and an eye-catching design

Cons

There could be bloatware in MIUI/HyperOS software.

Updates from Samsung are not as regular as from Apple or Google.

Some regions lack a full service network.

Android phones: Price comparison table with iPhone 16 Pro Max

Model Starting Price (Rs) Key Features iPhone 16 Pro Max 1,59,900 A18 Pro, 6.9" OLED, iOS 18, Triple 48MP camera Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 1,29,999 200MP quad cam, S Pen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, 120Hz Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 1,09,999 Tensor G4, 50MP triple cam, 6.8" LTPO OLED Vivo X200 Pro 94,999 200MP Zeiss cam, Dimensity 9400, 16GB RAM Oppo Find X8 Pro 99,999 Dimensity 9400, 120Hz LTPO, versatile cameras Xiaomi 15 Ultra 99,999 Leica quad cam, Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB RAM

Comparison with the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Both Samsung and Vivo include cameras with 200MP sensors, while Leica and Xiaomi together provide high-quality photography. Both video and colors are still accurately rendered on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The A18 Pro from Apple is the fastest, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400 give it a challenging run for its money.

All competitors offer displays as good or even better than the iPhone, including high-resolution and fast-refresh screens.

In terms of software, Apple’s iPhone performs well with updates over a long time; Google and Samsung, both, provide good Android versions.

The S Pen, Leica/Zeiss cameras and unusual designs are what distinguish Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo’s Android models.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.