iPhone 17 series: Expected design, features, and specifications overview

The next generation iPhone 17 will have people talking about the phone because there are a number of rumours concerning the possible design and hardware changes that will be made to reduce the gap between the base version and the Pro version. The expected release of the iPhone 17 is in September 2025 and would have a larger display of 6.3 inches, which is an increase of 0.2 inches to what is on the iPhone 16, and the 120Hz is supported which is twice as smooth as current models. This article provides information about the leaks of the anticipated iPhone 17 series with attention to display sizes, camera enhancements, colour options, and design modifications. We have put the anticipated specifications in an understandable table, noting the improvements and novelties made by Apple that define the experience of the next flagship iPhone.

iPhone 17 series: Design and display improvement

It is also indicated that the iPhone 17 production will be a bit similar to the line of the Pro phones; the size of the screen is supposed to be a bit larger 6.3 inches, the images in the phone will be smoother, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. It is a significant step up over the 60Hz screen on the iPhone 16 to make for a better experience when gaming as well as scrolling and watching videos.

Additional hues such as purple and green will also be released with the colours likely to change the aesthetic designs of the Apple users. The shape of the rear camera may also change considerably and in the Pro models three cameras will be put in a long rectangular package that runs across the back of the device. The flash, light sensor and microphone can be moved to the right side of the device, simplifying the design of the rear.

iPhone 17 series: Camera enhancements

The front camera will most probably be improved to 24 megapixels to enhance the quality of selfies and the quality of video calls. Inside, the Pro models are likely to retain a triple-camera configuration but with new sensor and camera arrangement in a bid to maximise photography potential.

iPhone 17 series: Other special features

The iPhone Pro Max 17 might have an even larger battery, thus leading to a slightly thicker frame. The iPhone 17 Pro will likely implement the use of an aluminum screen band that may substitute the titanium band which is more expensive in order to streamline the costs. The rumoured starting price of iPhone 17 will be approximately 800 dollars, Pro will cost about 1,050 dollars, and Pro Max will be 1250 dollars.

There also are rumours of a new model of iPhone called the iPhone Air which is the thinnest Apple model and it is about 5.5 mm thin resembling a phone with a very big screen of 6.6 inches that is created as a counter measure following other thin phones by other competitors. Its narrower stance so it can have just one lens on its back side.

Expected Specifications: iPhone 17 series (Rumored)

Feature iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone Air (Rumored) Display Size 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz Similar 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz Larger display (around 6.7"-6.9") 6.6-inch OLED, 60Hz Front Camera 24MP 24MP 24MP Unknown, likely less advanced Rear Camera Setup Dual/Triple (traditional layout) Triple rectangular array Triple rectangular array Single lens Battery Standard Larger, possibly thicker phone Biggest battery in the lineup Smaller sized battery Material Band Aluminum/Titanium Aluminum screen band Titanium band Unknown Colours New purple and green options Purple, green plus usual colours Purple, green plus usual colours Black, silver, light gold Other Features MagSafe, IP68 rating MagSafe, IP68 rating MagSafe, IP68 rating MagSafe, thinnest design Estimated Price (USD) Around $800 Around $1050 Around $1250 Unknown

The iPhone 17 series is proving to offer upgraded screens, camera upgrades, and sleeker designs that are merging the Pro and base models. Focusing on smoother graphics and bigger displays, as well as new colour schemes, the new generation is set to garner both old Apple users and new users who want the best smartphone experience in 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.