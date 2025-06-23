iPhone 17 Series_ Know about Apple’s biggest redesign since iPhone X

As little as a few months to the official release of the iPhone 17 model line-up by Apple, the level of anticipation could not be any higher. Rumours and leaks indicate that iPhone 17 models might represent the biggest design change since iPhone X with widespread changes to display technology, materials, camera structure, and even the line of devices. So, here is a complete breakdown of what the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Air will look like. Read to know about the redesign of the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Series: Four new models

In 2025, Apple is going to release four new phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air. The Air is expected to be positioned as an upgrade of the already failed model of the Plus, with it releasing a skinnier, high-end model that will be positioned between the base and Pro editions in terms of price and functionality. It has done this move following low sales of the Plus devices and an increasing demand of more slender, sophisticated smartphones.

iPhone 17 Series Display: ProMotion for all, new sizes

Among the highlight updates include the implementation of ProMotion 120Hz LTPO OLED panels throughout the range rather than being limited to the Pro models. Which translates to more expedited scrolling and improved graphics even on standard iPhone 17. The display sizes are as follows:

iPhone 17: 6.27-inch display (up from 6.1 inches), matching the Pro’s size.

iPhone 17 Air: 6.55-6.6-inch display, with a focus on thinness and minimal bezels.

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.27-inch display, unchanged from the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.86-6.9-inch display, same as the previous Pro Max.

It is also rumoured that an anti-reflection and scratch-resistant coating will be introduced with the iPhone 17 Air, and that the Face ID cutout (the so-called Dynamic Island) on subsequent iPhones will have become smaller due to new metalens technology.

iPhone 17 Series Design: Thinner, lighter, and a new camera bar

Apple has allegedly begun to make bolder design modifications in years. According to the information presented in the article, the iPhone 17 Air will be not only super slim but also much thinner than any available at the moment, which could be 5mm to 6mm in size (and not including the camera bump). It is suggested that the Pro and Pro Max will replace titanium frames with aluminum ones and focus partly on environmental concerns, and partly on durability, adopting a new half-aluminum half-glass backing to increase further resistance to dropping.

The camera department is set to change quite significantly: the Pro models might have a new rectangular camera bar stretched horizontally across the phone with a rectangular camera array in it a la Pixel but in an Apple way. The standard model of iPhone 17 may keep the more conventional vertical camera design, and the Air might receive an unusual one-lens camera in back with a stretched bump.

iPhone 17 Series Cameras: Sharper Selfies and Upgraded Telephoto

The entire iPhones 17 line is expected to feature a 24MP front camera, a big improvement to selfies and video chats. A new telephoto sensor of 48MP could also be included in Pro and Pro Max, and the main and ultra-wide cameras will remain unchanged compared to the previous generation. Air is all about slimness and could come with only one back camera but with more complicated software improvements.

iPhone 17 Series Performance: A19 chips, no 2nm yet

The iPhone 17 series will be powered by Apple A19 chip, using TSMC 3nm architecture, promising significant performance and efficiency increases under the hood. The Pro handsets may receive an upgraded A19 Pro chip. TSMC is not surely expected to present its newest technology, 2NM, this year as speculated by some.

iPhone 17 Series price

It will be priced at the same point as the current model, i.e., iPhone 16 Plus ($899), a slightly cheaper version of the iPhone 17 Air between the regular and Pro phones. But the persistence of tariff problems may translate to spread of prices of the iPhone 17 and Pro models in certain markets.

iPhone 17 Series colours and other rumours

It has also been mentioned that Apple has begun testing new colors on the iPhone 17 lineup. Green and purple colours will likely make production since Apple tends to carry at least one new colour in the design. Always-on display could be released to the Pro models, but this has not been proved yet.

iPhone 17 Series: A major leap for iPhone

And from what the leaks and rumors claim to be true, the iPhone 17 series will be the most ambitious update in Apple years, featuring a new design language, display technology, and camera innovations throughout the range. The coming of the iPhone 17 Air with its much-anticipated operational and design features has all the potential of disrupting the current lineup of iPhones and attracting the attention of people who are in need of both flair and practicality of their next purchase.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.