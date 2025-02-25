iPhone 17 series to get all new camera design, details leaked

Apple's iPhone 17 line will be launched in September 2025. It's shaping up to be one of the most divergent releases of the company's recent past, based on the latest leak. Fresh images leaked by a high-profile leaker named Majin Bu show serious design changes on the way for the line.

The odd part is that not all models will be getting all the same updates. The leak also confirms earlier rumors that every iPhone 17 model will sport rear camera modules in some manner of raised region.

Leaked CAD render

The leaked CAD render reveals that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will feature a new camera design. Rather than the existing square camera bump, the phones will feature a large rectangular camera area, making them very easy to identify. The leaks also indicate that the Pro models could be smaller, which is unexpected since the iPhone 16 Pro recently received a slightly larger screen.

iPhone 17 Air

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air — the rumored thin model meant to replace the Plus model — supposedly features one rear camera integrated into a thin camera bar. This bar-camera unit is very much similar to what we've witnessed in Google Pixel devices throughout the years. But the standard iPhone 17 may not have a new design.

Vanilla iPhone 17 and 17 Air

The vanilla iPhone 17 and 17 Air will probably employ Apple's new 3nm A19 chip. The 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will probably use the upgraded A19 Pro chip. The Pro variants will possibly feature 48-megapixel cameras across the board, which means all four lenses, both front and rear, will all feature the same 48-megapixel option.

Promotion on all Variants

Another thrilling option is the inclusion of ProMotion, i.e., 120Hz screens, on the standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air models. This is at present only included on the Pro models. Apple is also rumored to be experimenting with reverse wireless charging for the Pro models. This would allow charging cases, headsets, and earbuds such as AirPods by just placing them on the phone's back.

Other than this, rumor has it that all iPhone 17 phones will have an aluminum build, thereby eliminating the use of titanium material in the build for the Pro models.

