iPhone 17e India launch: Price, design, camera and A19 chip details tipped

According to recent iPhone 17e leaks, Apple is preparing to launch the Apple iPhone 17e as the final model in its affordable e-series lineup. Apple is rumoured to be preparing the launch of the iPhone 17e, the last of its most successful phone range of affordable models. It is placed as a watered-down, but full-fledged iPhone experience that would offer the newest processor, up-to-date design, and apt cameras at comparably affordable cost. Following the existing leaks and rumours, this is what to expect in the next handset.

iPhone 17e design and display

The iPhone 17e design is expected to retain Apple’s flat-edge look, while the iPhone 17e display could feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel with Super Retina colours. Regarding design, the iPhone 17e will presumably keep the same stable, flat-edged design of the earlier model but provide a slightly thinner frame, to make it easier to feel. Leaked renders indicate that the only minor changes are made, and the overall aesthetic is most likely to be revitalised by the introduction of new colour choices, providing the purchaser with a personality rather than the dull palette of earlier models. The phone can have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate on the front, which will keep the prices under control, yet provide deep blacks and rich colours, according to the Super Retina standards of Apple.

iPhone 17e processor, camera, and battery

The iPhone 17e A19 chip is expected to deliver flagship-level performance for gaming, photography and long-term iOS updates. Internally, the iPhone 17e is expected to be powered by Apple A19 chip with 8GB RAM and minimum storage of 256GB and provide flagship performance in daily life, gaming and extended software updates.

The iPhone 17e camera setup is tipped to include a 48MP rear sensor with optical image stabilisation and an upgraded 18MP selfie camera. On the camera front, there are leaks of a single rear camera of 48MP with Optical Image Stabilisation, centrally located, which utilises the best computing photography to get the finer shots and stable video despite the single camera. The phone can also have an 18MP front camera, which is a step up to the entry-level models, on selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 17e battery is rumoured to be around 4005mAh with MagSafe wireless charging support. All this might be powered by a 4005mAh battery with the ability to support MagSafe wireless charging, which fits the 17e into the overall Apple accessory ecosystem.

Phone 17e price (expected) and launch

The iPhone 17e price in India is expected to start around Rs59,900, with some leaks suggesting a possible increase to Rs64,000. India rumours have been inconsistent, and their usual price suggests that Apple will be able to stay in the same price range as the iPhone 16e, which had a starting price of Rs59,900, although there are rumours that it will be priced even cheaper with some storage, and others that it can be priced in the range of Rs64,000-Rs65,000 based on currency fluctuations. That would at least make it one of the cheapest methods of acquiring the most recent Apple silicon and protracted iOS updates.

The iPhone 17e launch date is currently tipped for February 2026, with some sources pointing to February 19 as the possible announcement day. In regards to the release date, various sources point to Apple having an eyed window of February 2026, but with several leaks focusing on the 19th day of February, 2026 as the probable date of announcement and sales soon after. Should these reports be true, Indian customers will never have to wait long before the last "e-series" iPhone by Apple is on shelves.

