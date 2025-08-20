iPhone 17e: Apple’s affordable iPhone launch, know the leaked features

It is just around the corner and in September, the latest flagship iPhone 17 series is set to be released by Apple fans. However, the rumoured budget phone from Apple dubbed iPhone 17e is already gaining buzz. It is reportedly set for a May 2026 launch. Yes, May 2026! It is a product that is designed to make consumers tempted to consume the Apple experience at reduced prices. Based on leaks, the iPhone 17e might adopt some of the hallmark features of Apple product lineup of the year, Dynamic Island, extensive security, and new generation Silicon, but also bring some new features and a release cycle that would introduce a critical change in the Apple product cycle. Read further to know about the iPhone 17e, how it could shake up the affordable premium segment, and why Apple might delay the standard iPhone 18.

Making affordable iPhone 17e a reality

The iPhone 17e may be the solution that Apple uses to combat greater market competition at the middle level. The leak has also indicated that the iPhone 17e will be launched in May 2026, which is not the common way Apple follows to release a new device annually. The purpose of this switch will be to further differentiate the affordable iPhone to its higher-end phones, and this trend may be a part of a more significant strategy as Apple plans to introduce their standard iPhone 18 at a later date. Analysts consider this as a reaction to the decision of Apple to launch foldables in 2027, as the company tests the release schedule and new segments.

iPhone 17e: Specifications(Leaks)

According to leaks from Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 17e specifications include a 6.1-inch OLED “low-power” display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Apple A19 chip, suggesting impressive performance benchmarks for a “budget” iPhone. The optics should center on one 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, as well, replicating the time-tested Apple recipe of simplicity and clear image reproduction.

Security is expected to be robust, featuring 3D face recognition—Face ID—while the much-loved Dynamic Island (smart notification hub) could be branded as a “Smart Island design.” This will also add a signature Apple UI to the low price category. The iPhone 17e is also expected to support key Apple Intelligence features, carrying forward the company’s AI-first approach seen in recent generations.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: What’s different?

The iPhone 17e is rumoured to extend the changes that the iPhone 16e introduced such as a 6.1-inch OLED/60Hz screen, A18 chipset, C1 modem, and Apple Intelligence support on top of introducing small aesthetic changes, Dynamic Island implementation, and possible battery efficiency improvements with the so-called low-power display technology.

iPhone 17e: Specifications

Feature iPhone 17e (Leaked) iPhone 16e (Reference) Launch Date May 2026 (expected) February 2025 Display 6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz, low-power 6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz Processor Apple A19 Apple A18 Rear Camera 48MP 48MP Front Camera 12MP 12MP Security 3D Face Recognition Face ID Design Smart Island (Dynamic Island) Standard notch AI Features Apple Intelligence support Apple Intelligence support Release Strategy May standalone launch Feb early-year launch



The iPhone 17e could be the cheaper Apple phone- it might provide consumers with a mid range phone offering a high value but without compromising the trademarks of an Apple product, such as Face ID, Dynamic Island, and their new processors with room to grow. It may be the first indication of an eventual foldable iPhone, or it could be a strategic decision to enter the cost-effective flagship market, but the introduction of the iPhone 17e may establish a new standard in what purchasing an entry-level iPhone might look like in 2026 and beyond.

