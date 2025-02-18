iPhone SE 4 launch: Is Apple going to introduce iPhone SE 4 at February 19 event?

Apple is likely to release the new iPhone SE model, possibly named the iPhone SE 4 worldwide, on February 19. Apple has not officially stated that this event will include the new iPhone SE. Yet, so far, reports have indicated that this might just be the moment we finally get to see the iPhone SE 4 released into the wild.

Advertisment

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, have reported this week that Apple will unveil the iPhone SE 4. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about a February 19 event, which simplifies things and makes it simple to expect that this is actually going to be the iPhone SE 4. Now, with that said, let us inform you on how to watch this Apple launch on February 19.

Apple iPhone SE 4 event on February 19

Apple will release a new product on February 19 in a few days' time. But it isn't certain whether this will be revealed through a press release accompanied by promotional material, or if Apple will hold a livestream. But, looking at the brand's past, Apple has held small pre-recorded events and uploaded them.

Advertisment

Those have always featured products. Last year was an example with the way Apple rolled out the new M4 MacBook series based on the M4 chip and other releases. Therefore, it would not be unusual to expect Apple to unveil the iPhone SE in a brief and concise pre-recorded event. If that is the case, it will probably be uploaded on Apple's YouTube channel.

What to expect from iPhone SE 4?

The biggest feature of the iPhone SE 4 is going to be the Apple A18 chip, along with its sleek design, which might look like the iPhone 14. Bloomberg's Gurman has also stated that this device will come with Apple's intelligence, and thus it will be the most affordable iPhone with AI out of the box, far less than the iPhone 16 series.

Advertisment

Even last year's iPhone 16 comes equipped with the A18 chip, which happens to be a 3nm chip and resides in the same field as the A18 Pro (on the Pro series), Dimensity 9400 of MediaTek, and even the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Apple is also likely to ship the iPhone SE 4 with 8GB of RAM. Introducing these AI demands, however, there may be a few strategic compromises with the iPhone SE 4 in order to maintain the price tag.

This might involve not having a Dynamic Island and instead using the tried-and-true notch found on the iPhone 14. The design as a whole will likely be similar to the iPhone 14, with flat sides and a flat back, with the construction overall being aluminum and glass.

Advertisment

Camera details

Apple will also release a single rear camera configuration, similar to past iPhone SE phones. This might be a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, which might enable you to achieve optical quality output even at 2x focal length.

The SE 4 will definitely lack an ultra-wide angle lens, though. Rumors also indicate that Apple might launch its first in-house 5G modem, lowering its reliance on other modem manufacturers such as Qualcomm.

Advertisment

Also read: Spotify Music Pro: Hi-Fi Audio & AI Remixing for $6/Month