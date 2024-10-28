iPhone SE 4 Price Leaks: Expected launch in India around Rs 50,000

The anticipated iPhone SE 4, slated for mass production in 2024, is rumored to deliver significant upgrades over its predecessor. Equipped with a larger OLED display, increased RAM, and enhanced camera capabilities, the device is expected to see a price bump, potentially launching at $499 or $549—higher than the iPhone SE 3’s initial price of $429.

This update marks a substantial shift, offering users a more feature-rich iPhone at a relatively accessible price, given the anticipated improvements.

In recent months, interest in Apple’s iPhone SE 4 has grown, fueled by rumors that the Tim Cook-led company aims to introduce Apple Intelligence features in this budget-friendly model. This strategy may make Apple’s advanced technology available to a broader audience, positioning the SE 4 as a more affordable gateway into Apple’s ecosystem.

iPhone SE 4 Expected Specifications

Leaked information, notably from tipster Jukanlosreve (via PhoneArena), suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.06-inch OLED display, which will feature a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s expected to incorporate a notch that accommodates Face ID and a front-facing camera, adding a level of biometric security typically reserved for higher-end models.

The camera setup is also rumored to be a major upgrade, with a 12 MP front camera and a 48MP rear camera, allowing for more detailed images and better low-light performance.

The SE 4 is likely to be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chipset, mirroring the base iPhone 16 models, promising faster performance and better energy efficiency. Apple is also reportedly enhancing RAM, with 8GB in the SE 4 compared to 4GB in its predecessor. This boost is significant, especially as Apple integrates more features tied to Apple intelligence, which likely demands higher processing power and memory.

Improved Battery and Charging Features

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 3,279mAh battery—substantially larger than the 2,018mAh battery in the SE 3 model—aiming to support the larger display and added processing power. Despite the increase in battery size, the charging speed is expected to stay at 20W. However, Apple may introduce MagSafe compatibility in the SE 4, enabling wireless charging with Apple’s MagSafe accessories, which has been a popular feature on the flagship iPhone lineup.

iPhone SE 4 Pricing and Launch Date

Reports indicate the iPhone SE 4 could be launched around March 2024, with a price point in the range of $499 to $549, representing a notable increase from previous models. This rise reflects the significant upgrades expected in display quality, camera technology, and processing power.

For the Indian market, the SE 4 is likely to be priced at around Rs 50,000, making it one of the most affordable ways to access Apple’s latest innovations.

In a competitive mid-range smartphone market, the iPhone SE 4 may attract consumers seeking a blend of advanced technology and Apple’s reliability without the premium price tag of flagship models. With features aligning closer to Apple’s higher-end offerings, the SE 4 appears set to redefine expectations in the budget iPhone category.

