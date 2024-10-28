Best Diwali 2024 Deals: Top Smartphones Under Rs 50,000

The Diwali sale on Amazon and Flipkart is presenting exceptional deals across a variety of smartphones, with options from brands like Google, Apple, Samsung, and iQOO priced under Rs 50,000. These deals make premium features and impressive performance accessible without breaking the bank on flagship models.

Here’s a roundup of some top deals:

1. Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 has drawn considerable attention, with Flipkart offering it around Rs 35,000 in the festive sale. Known for its high-quality camera and Google’s Gemini-powered AI, the Pixel 8 excels in photography and processing capabilities. With a 7-year OS update guarantee, it ensures long-term software support, making it a superb value under Rs 50,000​

2. iPhone 13

Despite being an older model, the iPhone 13 remains a compelling option for under Rs 40,000. Although it lacks newer AI features and a 60Hz refresh rate, it still shines in content creation with its Cinematic Video mode and support for 4K video recording at 60fps, both on the rear and front cameras. With Apple’s typically extended support, the iPhone 13 is a solid choice for budget-conscious users looking for reliability​

3. Samsung Galaxy S23

For Android users interested in compact design, the Galaxy S23 offers a flagship experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and an impressive camera setup. The display is bright and crisp, delivering excellent clarity even in sunlight. This 6.1-inch device is ideal for those who prefer a smaller form factor without sacrificing power, making it a great choice this Diwali​

4. iPhone 15

With the iPhone 15 dropping to Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, it's a significant opportunity for anyone seeking Apple’s latest technology without the premium price tag. The 2024 Diwali sale also includes card offers and exchange bonuses, potentially lowering the price further. With the new Dynamic Island feature, enhanced camera, and USB-C charging, the iPhone 15 brings substantial updates to Apple’s lineup, positioning it as one of the most anticipated deals this season​

5. iQOO 12 5G

For users seeking performance-centric devices, particularly for gaming, the iQOO 12 5G is available at around Rs 50,000 when factoring in bank discounts. It’s powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, includes a versatile triple-camera system, and a smooth display, making it a well-rounded option for gamers and multitaskers alike​

These discounts make it a great time to purchase premium smartphones with excellent performance, camera quality, and long-term support.

