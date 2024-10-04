iPhone SE likely to feature own 5G modem, gaming upgrades and more

The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to come with several exciting upgrades, including an Apple-designed 5G modem, enhanced gaming performance, and more advanced features. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple plans to introduce its own modem in the next-generation iPhone SE, replacing Qualcomm’s hardware with an in-house chip to manage connectivity.

This shift marks a significant milestone for Apple as it moves toward greater control over its hardware ecosystem. The report also outlines other notable specifications for the iPhone SE, including upgrades to the camera, display, and performance.

iPhone SE: What to Expect

The next iPhone SE, expected to debut early next year, will likely showcase a more modern design, departing from the older iPhone 8-inspired look, which features a home button. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is rumored to adopt an iPhone 14-like design, with a flat frame and an edge-to-edge display that includes a notch.

According to the 9to5Mac report, this new model—internally codenamed V59—will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display, the same as the iPhone 14, with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This display upgrade alone will be a significant step forward from previous SE models, delivering better color accuracy, brightness, and contrast.

Performance and Power

Initially, rumors suggested the iPhone SE 4 would be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, but more recent information indicates that it may actually feature the latest A18 Bionic chip, which also powers the new iPhone 16.

This next-generation processor would deliver a substantial performance boost, particularly in terms of speed and energy efficiency. With the A18 chip under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 will also likely support Apple Intelligence, enabling more advanced AI and machine learning tasks.

Additionally, the report suggests the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and a 5-core GPU, matching the configuration found in the base model of the iPhone 16. These enhancements should also result in better gaming performance, making the iPhone SE more capable for graphics-intensive applications.

Another significant shift for the iPhone SE 4 is the potential adoption of Face ID, replacing the traditional Touch ID. This change would not only improve biometric security but also provide a more seamless user experience, allowing for faster and more intuitive unlocking, payment, and app access. Face ID has long been a staple of Apple’s premium models, so its inclusion in the SE line would bring a high-end feature to a more budget-friendly device.

Camera Upgrades

On the photography front, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to come equipped with a 48MP primary camera, similar to the one found in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This would represent a significant upgrade from the current iPhone SE’s camera, offering better resolution and image quality.

However, it’s unlikely that the device will include an ultra-wide-angle lens, which remains reserved for Apple’s higher-end models. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to inherit the 12MP front-facing camera from the iPhone 15, delivering enhanced selfie and video call performance.

In addition to 5G, this indigenous modem is expected to handle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity, providing seamless communication across devices. This marks a significant leap for Apple in terms of reducing its reliance on third-party suppliers and pushing the limits of mobile connectivity.

