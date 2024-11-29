iQOO 13 launch: Releasing with 4-year OS updates on December 3

The iQOO 13, a flagship smartphone from the Chinese brand iQOO, is set to debut on December 3, 2024, in India, bringing an impressive suite of features and long-term software support.
Marking a significant milestone for the company, the iQOO 13 will offer four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches—the most extensive software support in iQOO's history.
The device will run on Vivo’s Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15, which is designed to deliver a seamless and future-proof user experience.
Enhanced Software Features
The FunTouch OS 15 will integrate Google’s innovative gesture-based Circle to Search feature, enhancing the device's usability. Additionally, the updated OS introduces refreshed app icons, smoother animations, and improved touch optimization, ensuring a refined and intuitive user interface.
iQOO 13 Indian Variant Specifications
The Indian variant of the iQOO 13 will closely align with the Chinese model, with only minor regional modifications. Key hardware highlights include:
Display: A 2K AMOLED screen featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for adaptive performance, delivering stunning visuals.
Processor: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, supported by the Supercomputing Chip Q2 for superior gaming performance and multitasking.
Gaming Enhancements: Features like 2K Game Super Resolution and 144 fps frame interpolation ensure smooth and immersive gameplay.
Cameras: A triple 50MP rear camera system comprising a Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera for sharp selfies and video calls.
Battery and Charging: A robust 6,000mAh battery capable of 120W fast wired charging ensures minimal downtime.
Design and Durability
The iQOO 13 introduces a unique "Monster Halo" lighting effect around its camera module, serving as a dynamic indicator for notifications, calls, and charging status. The handset will be available in two sleek finishes, enhancing its premium appeal. Moreover, the device is built to last, featuring IP68/IP69 certification for dust and water resistance, making it a reliable companion in various conditions.
With its cutting-edge features, advanced hardware, and extended software support, the iQOO 13 is poised to stand out as a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market, appealing to tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.
