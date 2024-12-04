iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Which One is the real deal?

Vivo's performance-focused sub-brand, iQOO, has officially launched its highly anticipated iQOO 13 in India, marking its first smartphone powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This flagship device comes with a host of enticing features and upgrades that aim to establish it as a standout in its category. Compared to last year’s iQOO 12, the iQOO 13 brings several enhancements that make it a compelling choice for buyers considering an upgrade.

From refined design elements to advancements in performance and cameras, the iQOO 13 appears to outshine its predecessor in many aspects. For those eyeing the newest flagship, here’s a detailed comparison highlighting how the iQOO 13 stacks up against the iQOO 12.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Design and Display

The iQOO 13 retains the core design philosophy of the iQOO 12 but incorporates premium refinements that elevate its overall look and feel. The new device is slightly heavier, offering a robust and premium in-hand experience. A major highlight is its IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it better equipped to withstand dust and water exposure compared to the iQOO 12's IP64 rating.

Adding a touch of flair, the iQOO 13 introduces an Energy Halo LED light, a unique feature that sets it apart visually.

When it comes to displays, the iQOO 13 takes a notable leap forward. It boasts a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits, delivering vivid colors and smooth performance. In contrast, the iQOO 12 offers a slightly smaller 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels, making the iQOO 13 the superior choice for display enthusiasts.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Performance

The performance crown belongs to the iQOO 13, which is powered by Qualcomm's latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The inclusion of iQOO's Q2 chip further enhances gaming capabilities, ensuring smoother visuals, faster responses, and improved efficiency.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 12, while still a powerhouse, relies on the previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is no longer the frontrunner in flagship performance. While it remains capable, the iQOO 13’s newer hardware delivers faster speeds, better multitasking, and more energy-efficient operation.

Cameras

For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO 13 offers a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor (Samsung JN1), and a 50MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX816) with 2x optical zoom. This configuration ensures exceptional clarity and versatility across various lighting conditions.

On the other hand, the iQOO 12 also features a triple-camera array but falls slightly short with its 50MP OmniVision OV50H main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While its telephoto zoom might seem better on paper, the overall camera system lacks the refinement seen in the iQOO 13.

For selfies, the iQOO 13 leaps ahead with a 32MP front-facing camera, compared to the iQOO 12’s modest 16MP shooter, making it a clear upgrade for those who prioritize high-quality front-facing photos and videos.

Battery and Charging

Battery life sees a significant improvement in the iQOO 13, which comes equipped with a 6150mAh battery, providing extended usage compared to the iQOO 12’s 5000mAh unit. Both devices support 120W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime, but the larger battery in the iQOO 13 gives it a clear edge for users who value longevity.

Price: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

The iQOO 13 starts at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, slightly higher than the iQOO 12’s launch price of Rs 52,999 for the same configuration. The modest price difference brings significant upgrades in design, performance, display, camera, and battery, making the iQOO 13 a worthy investment for those seeking cutting-edge technology.

Which One Should You Choose?

The iQOO 13 emerges as the definitive winner in this comparison, offering a more premium design, a better display, superior performance, upgraded cameras, and a larger battery. While the iQOO 12 still holds its ground as a capable flagship, the iQOO 13’s advancements make it the real deal for those looking to own the latest and greatest. If your budget allows for a slight price hike, the iQOO 13 is undoubtedly the better choice.

