iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: A Flagship Face-Off

The iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro are premium smartphones equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and advanced camera setups. The iQOO 13 starts at ₹54,999, while the Realme GT 7 Pro begins at ₹59,999 in India. This comparison will simplify which of these Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices provides the best value for money.

The iQOO 13 offers a more affordable price point for both base and top-end models. Both devices share identical storage configurations of 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512 GB. However, the iQOO 13’s top-end variant costs less than the Realme GT 7 Pro's base model, delivering better value for those seeking maximum storage.

Specification iQOO 13 5G Realme GT 7 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 12 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh 5800 mAh

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Design

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 retains a similar aesthetic to its predecessor but adds a unique 'Monster Halo' ring light around the camera module. Its matte finish enhances grip and reduces fingerprints, while the reduced camera bump and IP68/IP69 durability boost its practicality. The Legend Edition features Enamel Glass for added fingerprint resistance.

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro showcases a modern design with a sleek matte finish, flat edges, and curved corners. It is available in vibrant Mars Orange and subtle Galaxy Grey colors. The phone boasts 3D curved glass, IP69 durability, and a beveled camera module. However, it is marginally heavier than the iQOO 13.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Display

The iQOO 13 sports a larger QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming. In contrast, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a smaller Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it compensates with an impressive 6,500 nits peak brightness, delivering vibrant colors and superior HDR content viewing.

The iQOO 13’s flat design minimizes reflections and accidental touches, while the Realme GT 7 Pro’s curved edges enhance immersion but may cause reflections and discomfort during gaming.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Performance

Both devices excel in performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The iQOO 13 benefits from LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring superior graphics and gaming stability. It supports 144fps gaming and minimizes frame drops for a smoother experience.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, also performs well in benchmarks and gaming, achieving ultra settings for titles like BGM. Overall, performance differences between the two are negligible.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Camera

The iQOO 13 features a robust camera system, excelling in portrait and low-light photography, though it lacks a periscope lens for optical zoom. It supports High Resolution and Snapshot modes for capturing fast-moving objects.

The Realme GT 7 Pro supports 8K video recording at 24fps and delivers superior video quality at 4K 60fps in bright conditions, making it a strong contender for videography enthusiasts.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Battery and Charging

While both phones offer excellent battery life and fast charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro edges ahead with higher charging efficiency and speed. The iQOO 13 provides slightly more battery capacity and includes a bundled charger.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Software

The iQOO 13 runs on Android 15 with FunTouch OS 15, offering enhanced security, customizations, and a redesigned Ultra Game mode. It guarantees 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, running Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, features minimal bloatware, refreshed icons, and unique features like Touch to Share. It promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches, a year less than the iQOO 13.

Which phone to buy considering its unique features?

Both phones deliver flagship-grade performance, but the better choice depends on your priorities:

iQOO 13: Ideal for those prioritizing display, camera, battery capacity, and long-term software support.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Best for users valuing faster charging and enhanced display brightness.

