GTA 6 Can Wait, Get GTA 5 and GTA 4 at Half Price with Rockstar Sale

GTA 5 and GTA 4 are two popular action-adventure games from the GTA Series published by Rockstar Games company. Rockstar Games has been a lot in the news recently, because of their popular upcoming game, GTA 6. The fans are anxious to get information on GTA 6, but it looks like that Rockstar Games is still not ready to reveal any official information on the game. Okay, so we can choose to forget GTA 6 for a while, as now we can easily grab a copy of the popular games GTA 5 and GTA 4 for PC at half the price with the Rockstar Store Holiday sale. Also, the holiday sale is offering Red Dead Redemption on PC at 20% off along with 30% off on Rockstar Games apparel and collectibles.

Rockstar Store Holiday Sale- Launch Details

The holiday season this year looks crazy with Steam Autumn sale, PS5 and PS Plus Black Friday sale, and Xbox Black Friday Deals. Now, to keep the excitement going for the entire holiday season Rockstar Games has launched a Rockstar Store Holiday Sale. The sale begins on December 3 and ends on January 7, 2025. So, you have enough time to decide what to get from the sale.

GTA 5 vs GTA 4- A Brief Comparison

GTA 5 and GTA 4 belong to the action-adventure genre of games, and the gameplay for the two games revolves around crime, drugs and robbery. Though the gameplay for the two games is similar, yet they possess a uniqueness of their own. While GTA 5 being the latest game in the series is known for its visuals, missions and gameplay techniques, GTA 4 is well known for its captivating storyline and some awesome gameplay elements. GTA 6 fans actually want a return of some of the features from GTA 5 and GTA 4 in the upcoming game GTA 6, as they believe that an AI enabled game with some beautiful returning features backed by a captivating storyline would meet their expectations from the new game.

GTA 5- The Story

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless these three should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other. GTA 5 is an intense action game with a storyline weaved around crime, robbery and reckless car driving. The game is set in the city of Los Santos and the events of the game take place five years after the events in the game Grand Theft Auto 4. The story of the game starts with the former bank robber Michael Townley and his family who have relocated to Los Santos under a new identity, after a failed robbery attempt. The boredom in Michael’s peaceful life motivates him to join hands with Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, the only other survivor of the bank robbery. The three of them join forces to rob the Union Depository and seize millions of worth of gold. This is where they get entangled with the corrupt Feds, the rival gangs and other criminals in the game.

Get GTA 5 for PC with Rockstar Store Holiday sale for Rs. 1249 (50% Off).

GTA 5 Minimum System Requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 120 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

GTA 5 Recommended System Requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB

Storage: 120 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

GTA 4- The Story

The story of the game GTA 4 revolves around the main protagonist Niko Bellic, who comes to Europe with a hope of forgetting his past. His cousin Roman has the vision that together they can make a fortune for themselves in the fictional Liberty City. Completely unsuccessful in their mission, the two are dragged into debt and criminal underworld by a series of shysters and thieves. This is when they come face to face with the harsh reality of an American Dream in a city, where money and status stand supreme. The city is a heaven for those who worship them and a living nightmare for those who don’t.

Get GTA 4 for PC with Rockstar Store Holiday Sale for Rs. 499 (70% Off).

GTA 4 System Requirements for PC

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Memory: 1.5GB

Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space

Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

Red Dead Redemption- The Story

Red Dead Redemption’s PC version was released recently, and the game is an absolute steal at this price. The game takes you to a sprawling expanse of American West and Mexico, where you follow the story of the protagonist John Marston, who is also a former outlaw. His journey involves hunting down the gang of criminals whom he called friends, after his family is threatened by the federal agents.

Get Red Dead Redemption for PC along with Undead Nightmare with the Rockstar Store Sale for Rs. 3039 (20% Off).

Red Dead Redemption Minimum System Requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670 / AMD FX-9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Red Dead Redemption Recommended System Requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Rockstar Store sale is available for three premium PC titles. You can visit the Rockstar Store directly and purchase the game you want.

