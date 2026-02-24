iQOO 15R Lands in India: 144Hz AMOLED Meets Blazing 100W Charge

The iQOO 15R specifications reveal a true gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 power, massive battery and a premium display, with the iQOO 15R price in India of Rs. 40,999(with 4,000 bank discount) for base variant . PCQuest got the iQOO 15R early and here is the first impression of this gaming powerhouse. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage will be offering blistering performance that will easily maintain high-end gaming and multi-tasking at effortless speeds, the first time the chip boots.

The exceptional 7600mAh battery and 100W fast charge will offer unsurpassed performance of all-day use and the ultra-vibrant 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz gaming refresh rates, 5000 nits peak brightness, and ultra-thin bezels will put you in the HDR content like never before. Its high-grade IP68/IP69 construction, gimbal stabilised, 50MP Sony main camera, and the considerate extras such as the Wi-Fi 7 and IR blaster take it to the next level of being a feature rich competitor in the high-value flagship category.

iQOO 15R features: Design and durability standouts

Key iQOO 15R features include IP68/IP69 protection, premium glass finishes and practical additions like IR blaster, NFC and dual Nano SIM support. The iQOO 15R comes in two flashy finishes: Triumph Silver glass-built and Dark Knight glass-fiber, and its weight is (206g) and (202g), respectively. It is slim with the height of 157.61mm, width of 74.42mm and thickness of 7.90-8.10mm, combining high quality feel with the daily convenience. IP69 and IP68 are guaranteed to be the highest in water and dust protection, whereas NFC, IR blaster, OTG, and USB 2.0 Type-C guarantee the ability to be connected in a wide variety of ways. Nano Hybrid with dual Nano SIM slots provide flexibility to users who have to deal with lines.

iQOO 15R display for immersive gaming

The iQOO 15R display uses a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits peak brightness for immersive gaming and HDR streaming. The most important part of the visuals is a 6.59-inch (16.74cm) 1.5K AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2,750 x 1,260 and 459 PPI density. It has 94.57 per cent screen-to-body ratio due to ultra-thin side and top (1.25mm and 1.46mm respectively) and bottom (1.77mm) bezels, HDR10, Netflix HDR, and Amazon Prime Video certified. The refresh rates are dynamically adjusted: 144Hz when playing games, 120Hz/90Hz/60Hz when doing other tasks, and touch sampling up to 360Hz when playing games and 130Hz otherwise. It has the eye comfort of 4320Hz PWM dimming, 1.07 billion colours, 1800 nits HBM, and 5000 nits peak brightness, a dream to view in HDR and outdoors.

iQOO 15R Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and speedy storage

The iQOO 15R Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset ensures flagship-level gaming performance with efficient thermals and smooth multitasking. Leveraging the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is powered by the octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.80GHz and Adreno 826 graphics card, the iQOO 15R high-performance display screams flagship performance on the Origin OS 6.0. 8GB or 12GB RAM (expandable to 12GB) LPDDR5X is backed by 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 storage to serve up blazing difficult loading of apps and multitasking.

iQOO 15R camera system with pro touches

The iQOO 15R camera system features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS and gimbal stabilisation for sharp photos and stable 4K video. The main camera of the back is impressive with 50MP Sony LYT-700 V (f/1.88, OIS, gimbal stabilization, EIS) and 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, OV08F10-GA5H-001B). Video shooting features such as Night, Portrait, Pro, Supermoon and 4K 60FPS are versatile. In the front, it has a 32MP GC32E1-WA1XA sensor (f/2.45) that supports selfies and 4K self-shooting with screen spotlight.

iQOO 15R battery and charging

The massive iQOO 15R battery of 7600mAh combined with 100W fast charging delivers multi-day endurance for gamers and heavy users. The big 7600mAh 2-cell Li-ion battery is the true revolution, with 100W fast charging so that you can have a quick-top-up. Heavy users expect the heavy users to have endurance over a period of several days.

Connectivity and Extras

The iQOO 15R comes equipped with the latest connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and full 5G support across both SA and NSA bands, ensuring reliable global compatibility. Navigation is enhanced with multi-system GPS support, including L1 and L5 bands for improved positioning accuracy. The device also features a fast and secure 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, along with essential sensors such as an accelerometer and more.

On the software side, the phone runs OriginOS 6 out of the box and ships with the Google suite and popular apps like Netflix pre-installed. iQOO has also committed to 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates, helping keep the device secure, smooth, and up to date for years to come.

iQOO 15R is a gamer's delight

All things considered, the iQOO 15R looks built for users who care about raw speed and gaming stability. The combination of a big battery, fast AMOLED panel, and flagship Snapdragon silicon makes it a performance-first phone that doesn’t try to cut corners where it matters.

The base variant effectively comes in at ₹40,999 after the ₹4,000 bank discount, which puts it in a very aggressive spot for a phone with this level of hardware. To sweeten the deal further, pre-book buyers also receive complimentary iQOO/vivo TWS earbuds, adding extra value on top of the launch pricing. For gamers and heavy users, this positions the iQOO 15R as a serious contender in the upper mid-range performance segment.

