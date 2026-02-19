iQOO 15R could be India’s thinnest 7,600mAh gaming phone

The iQOO 15R launch in India is scheduled for February 24, 2026, targeting gamers and power users looking for flagship performance. It is commonly assumed to be the Indian counterpart of the iQOO Z11 Turbo of China, which has similar basic hardware, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and has an equally huge battery, which it boasts as the thinnest phone in its category in India.

Advertisment

iQOO 15R: Launch, design and display

The expected iQOO 15R price in India is between Rs50,000 and Rs55,000, placing it in the upper mid-range flagship segment. iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24 and will be available only on the platforms of Amazon and online iQOO stores. In the design, the phone has a unique back with a square camera size on the back with two holes in a horizontal direction with the camera lenses being in a chequered texture and it comes in two colour choices of Triumph Silver and Dark Knight. Although the battery will be 7,600mAh, leaks and early hands-ons indicate a slick profile of 7.9mm, supported by IP68 and IP69 dust and water protection.

The iQOO 15R is among the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phones in India, offering big gains in gaming and AI performance. With its 144Hz AMOLED screen and frame interpolation chip, the iQOO 15R gaming phone supports up to 144FPS gameplay. The iQOO 15R will have a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is adjusted to the demands of unproblematic gaming and everyday use. It has a tilted panel that supports high peak brightness and rapid touch response and can run up to 144FPS in games with iQOO Supercomputing Chip Q2 to interpolate frames and stabilize them.

Performance, battery and software of the iQOO 15R

The iQOO 15R battery capacity is 7,600mAh, which can easily last two days on normal use. The leaked iQOO 15R specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 144Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 7,600mAh battery. Fundamentally, the iQOO 15R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 based on a 3nm process, which is expected to offer significant improvements in CPU, GPU and NPU performance, with certain strengths surpassing 3.5 million on AnTuTu. It is supplemented with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage used in more expensive models, which is appropriate to use in intensive games, multi-tasking, and content creation. The 7,600mAh silicon-carbon battery is designed to run standard usage of two full days, backed by 100W FlashCharge which is able to restore the phone to full capacity with under 40 minutes of power.

Advertisment

The iQOO 15R comes with OriginOS 6, founded on Android 16, out of the box, and the company provides four years of updates and six years of security patches. The One Tap Transfer will make the migration process between Android and iOS phones easy and therefore new users will find it so easy to upgrade.

Cameras and AI features

The iQOO 15R camera features a 200MP main sensor supported by AI editing tools like AI Erase and Magic Move. Imaging wise, we have had leaks of a dual rear camera with a 200MP primary wide-angle sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, with the front being likely to have a 32MP selfie camera. In addition to hardware, the iQOO 15R heavily relies on AI-assistance: Notes: AI Creation can rewrite, summarise or edit text; Transcription and translation: AI Captions can be used to do so in real time; Camera: AI Erase, AI Reflection Erase, AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander and AI Image Cut-out are all designed to edit photos on the device. The phone is also integrated with Google Gemini and Circle to Search, to bring AI to productivity and search experiences. The iQOO 15R Android 16 software runs on OriginOS 6 and promises four years of OS updates

The iQOO 15R Amazon India listing will go live on launch day, and the phone will be sold exclusively through Amazon. A combination of silicon of flagship quality, massive battery, rapid charging, and display demanding gaming capabilities is defining iQOO 15R as a powerful competitor in the Indian under-Rs55,000 market of users who place greater value on performance and longevity than on minimalistic design or camera capabilities. In the premium mid-range category, the iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R battle will focus on performance and battery life.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.