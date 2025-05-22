iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ launched : Full specs, price & features

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ was unveiled in China. The Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the latest Neo series handset from Vivo’s subsidiary. You can pick from three different colours for the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+. This iQOO phone has been in the news for sometime now. Know the expected price and specifications of the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+: Price(expected)

In China, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is available for CNY 2,999 (translating to around Rs. 35,500), for the 12GB+256GB model. Chinese customers will be able to buy the 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage models for CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs. 41,500), CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs. 39,000), CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs. 43,000) and CNY 4,199 (approx. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is currently offered in China Black Shadow, Chi Guang White and Super Pixel colourways in China.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+: Specifications

Based on Android 15, the dual SIM (Nano) iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ delivers a 2K (1,440x3,168 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED screen and can refresh at up to 144Hz while peaking at 4,500nits in brightness. Powered by an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite and featuring Adreno 830, RAM goes up to 16GB of LPDDR5X and storage up to 1TB of UFS4.1. Celebrity claims its phone received 3,311,557 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It also features iQOO’s user-developed Q2 chip made for gaming.

There are two sensors in the back cameras of the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+, including a 50-megapixel main lens with an f/1.88 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2. The camera on the front is 16-megapixels and has an f/2.45 aperture for video chats and selfies. Thermal management is now handled by a new 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling system.

You’ll get 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NFC, GNSS, QZSS and a USB Type-C port as connectivity features on the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+. The sensors found on the robot are an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, a gyroscope, infrared remote control, a flicker sensor and an X-axis linear motor. This phone uses a fingerprint sensor hidden under the screen for security. The build is IP65-rated.

With this device, you get a big 6,800mAh battery that supports wired fast charging at 120W. According to the company, this system allows for a battery charge from zero to 70 percent in only 25 minutes. You can charge the battery at 100W PPS or with USB-PD charging. It is 163.79 millimeters wide, 76.60 millimeters deep and 8.20 millimeters thick; it weighs roughly 217 grams.

Specification Details Operating System Android 15 with OriginOS 5.0 SIM Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Display 6.82-inch 2K (3168 x 1440) 8T LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits, HDR10+ Processor Octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite GPU Adreno 830 Gaming Chip iQOO Q2 self-developed gaming chip RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 Rear Cameras 50MP main (IMX921 VCS bionic, f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) Front Camera 16MP (f/2.45) Battery 6,800mAh (typical), 120W ultra-fast charging (70% in 25 min), supports 100W PPS & PD Cooling 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling system Fingerprint Sensor 3D Ultrasonic in-display Audio Stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio, USB Type-C audio Connectivity 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC Sensors Accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote, flicker sensor, X-axis linear motor Water/Dust Resistance IP65 Dimensions 163.79 x 76.60 x 8.20 mm Weight ~217 grams Other Features 23 wrap-around antennas, Wi-Fi wall penetration mode 2.0, Space-time signal map 3.0, DC-like dimming, TUV low blue light certification Benchmark (AnTuTu) 3,311,557 points (claimed)





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.