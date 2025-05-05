iQOO’s latest phone and one of the most awaited iQOO upcoming phones, the iQOO Neo 10, has just made headlines as it appeared on Geekbench with the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and 12GB RAM. The Neo series’ upgrade is the iQOO Neo 10 that comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and 12GB RAM, making it one of the best iQOO phones. The iQOO Neo 10 is going to be a next level gaming, multitasking and a phone that won’t slow down experience in the upcoming iQOO phone lineup. So, what do these specs mean for the users and how is it different from previous iQOO phones?

What makes the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 special in iQOO Neo 10?

Qualcomm’s latest 4nm chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, is a host of improvements over its predecessor. Here’s what users can expect:

Faster performance

The advanced CPU setup with a prime Cortex X4 core running at 3.21GHz means the 8s Gen 4 is up to 31% faster than the previous generation. All that adds up to noticeably feeling quicker – every single everyday task, every single app launch, even demanding applications.

Better graphics

The iQOO Neo 10 is backed up with a 49% more powerful Adreno 825 GPU, that means it brings in graphics performance improvement that leads to smoother gaming, real time hardware accelerated ray tracing and even upscale up to 4K with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.

Improved efficiency

Even with heavy use, gaming, streaming and multitasking, you can get more out of your battery with a 39% more energy efficient chip.

AI and camera upgrades

With 44% better AI performance, the Hexagon NPU in the 8s Gen 4 enables more advanced camera capabilities and smarter on device experiences.

Specifications for the iQOO Neo 10 based on current leaks and Geekbench listings:

Specification Details Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (International) / 8 Gen 3 (China) GPU Adreno 825 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage Expected 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (expected) Operating System Android 15, Funtouch OS 15 Rear Camera 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide (expected) Front Camera 16MP (expected) Battery 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging (expected) Geekbench Scores Single-core: 2,093; Multi-core: 6,836 Other Features 5G, Wi-Fi 7, in-display fingerprint sensor

Note: Some specifications are based on leaks and may be updated upon official launch.

Why does 12GB RAM make a difference in the Neo 10?

The iQOO Neo 10’s 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM means:

Effortless Multitasking: You can keep more apps open in the background, switch between them instantly, and run demanding games or editing apps without lag.

Future-Proofing: As apps and games become more resource-intensive, 12GB RAM ensures your iQOO latest phone stays fast and responsive for years.

Smooth Gaming and Productivity: Whether you’re gaming at high settings, editing videos, or using split-screen modes, 12GB RAM keeps everything running smoothly with minimal reloads or slowdowns.

How is this an upgrade over previous iQOO phones?

The iQOO Neo 10 is a big upgrade over previous iQOO phones mainly because of its advanced Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and the latest software enhancements. Unlike previous models that were using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or older chipsets, the international version of the Neo 10 brings with it a newer, more efficient chip that promises better performance as well as improved power management for everyday tasks and demanding applications alike. Adding to this, the Neo 10 comes with an upgraded NPU and the Adreno 825 GPU for better gaming graphics and higher frame rates, and thus is the best iQOO phone for gamers and power users till now. Out of the box with shipping with Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15, you get the recent features and the latest security updates to keep modern and secure. Overall, the iQOO Neo 10 has taken a clear step forward in all aspects of performance, efficiency and user experience when compared to its predecessors.

What Can Users Expect from the iQOO Neo 10?

With the iQOO Neo 10, users get:

Flagship-level speed and graphics for gaming, streaming, and everyday use

Longer battery life thanks to improved efficiency

Smoother multitasking and future-ready performance

Advanced camera and AI features powered by the latest Snapdragon platform

Best iQOO phone deals on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale 2025

iQOO Phone Model Sale Price (Rs.) Key Features iQOO 13 51,999 Snapdragon 8 Elite, 2K 144Hz display, 50MP triple cam iQOO 12 (12GB/512GB) 42,999 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 144Hz AMOLED, triple rear camera iQOO Neo 10R 24,999 6.78" 1.5K AMOLED, 6400mAh battery, 80W FlashCharge iQOO Z10 19,999 7300mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, slim design iQOO Z9s 16,999 MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 50MP OIS camera iQOO Z10x 13,249 Dimensity 7300, 6500mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge iQOO Z9 Lite 9,499 MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 90Hz display, 50MP camera iQOO Z9x 9,999 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display

Note: Prices include bank offers and no-cost EMI options where applicable. These deals are part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and may vary based on availability and seller.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.