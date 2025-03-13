iQOO Neo 10R Might Not Be Worth Your Money: Here is Why?

The iQOO Neo 10R is an excellent choice for gamers and performance enthusiasts. This phone is good for people who need a high-performance phone within ₹30,000 price limit. It offers seamless gaming and quick performance. It is a good option for those who prioritise speed over aesthetics. Everyone talks about the best features of the phone. In this article we will highlight the cons. The mid-range camera quality and plastic rear design may be disappointing for users seeking a premium touch or exceptional photography. If your primary concern is gaming and power, this phone is among the best in its class. Read further to know why the iQOO Neo 10R Might Not Be Worth Your Money.

Advertisment

iQOO Neo 10R: What are the cons?

The iQOO Neo 10R has some limitations that are worth considering before purchase. The camera takes good shots in broad daylight but is poor in low-light situations, with prominent noise and a loss of sharpness, particularly in the 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Portraits can have inconsistent edge detection, and skin tones are occasionally over-processed. Design-wise, the plastic rear does not quite have the same premium feel as glass or leather on similar rivals, and the camera module that juts out could be uncomfortable without protection. While it meets the IP65 standard, some of its competitors provide greater water and dust resistance. The screen is a 6.78-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, though the touted 144Hz upgrade has only been made available to some applications. On the performance front, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a powerful chipset but lags behind the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of sheer horsepower. Finally, Funtouch OS 15 has a lot of features but comes with bloatware, so it feels heavier than light software like OxygenOS or stock Android.

Why the iQOO Neo 10R Might Not Be Worth Your Money

Advertisment

If you are considering purchasing the iQOO Neo 10R, there are some reasons why it may not be worth your while. The camera system is only mediocre, and if taking photos is something you're keen on, you may want to consider better options such as the Realme 14 Pro Plus or Nothing Phone 3a Pro within the same budget. Build quality is also an issue, since the plastic back isn't quite as high-end feeling as the competition that includes glass or leather. If you've already got the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, then the Neo 10R isn't introducing massive upgrades—just a marginal increase in battery life and software features, so more of a side-grade. Also, its IP65 rating for water protection is less than some competitors, so it's not as resistant to water damage.

Factor Reason Camera Performance Struggles in low-light conditions; ultra-wide camera lacks sharpness; portrait mode has inconsistent edge detection. Build Quality Plastic back design feels less premium compared to competitors with glass or leather finishes. Incremental Upgrade Offers only minor improvements over the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, making it more of a side-grade than a true upgrade. Gaming Performance While powerful, it lags behind Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices in raw performance and stability. Software Experience Comes with Funtouch OS, which includes bloatware and lacks the clean UI experience of competitors like OxygenOS. Water Resistance Only has an IP65 rating, while some competitors offer better protection with IP68 certification. Display 144Hz refresh rate promised via an OTA update but limited to specific apps; lacks the appeal of curved displays. Speaker Quality Lacks depth and bass in stereo speakers, making it less ideal for media consumption. Price vs. Value Faces tough competition in its price range, with other brands offering better-balanced features.

Price and deals for the iQOO Neo 10R in India

Advertisment

There are three storage options for the iQOO Neo 10R. The starting pricing of the iQOO Neo 10R with 8GB+128GB of storage is Rs 24,999. The most expensive 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 28,999, while the 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 26,999. Pre-booking is open for it as of right now. Please take note that the Rs 2,000 bank discounts are included in these pricing. Offers for pre-booking include a 12-month extended warranty or Rs 99 for instant setup upon delivery. The gadget can be purchased on Amazon and iQOO.com.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.