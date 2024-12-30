Is OnePlus 13 the Best Value Against Galaxy S23 Ultra & iPhone 16 Pro?

On 7 January, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R will be revealed in India and other international regions. The design, color choices, availability information, and several important features of the devices have all been made public by the firm. The base OnePlus 13's price range in India has been leaked before launch. The anticipated RAM and storage capacities of the following phones have also been proposed. The OnePlus Ace 5, just released in China, is anticipated to be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R. In October, the flagship OnePlus 13 made its debut in China. It is expected that the OnePlus 13 will provide special features like improved gaming performance and smart AI photography capabilities that might not be found in rival devices in the same price range. The OnePlus 13 is an attractive choice for customers seeking high performance without the premium price tag associated with Apple or Samsung flagships.

How is Oneplus 13 leading from Samsung and Apple at a lesser price?

Here's a comparison of the OnePlus 13, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, highlighting specifications and features relevant to the ₹70,000 price range.

Compared to the iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the OnePlus 13 has a larger, higher-resolution display, which makes it a desirable device for media consumption.

The iPhone prioritizes adaptability with its unique sensor layout, while the OnePlus boasts a triple camera array with three similar sensors (50MP). The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a powerful primary camera and the most megapixels.

The OnePlus surpasses the iPhone and Galaxy in both areas, with a 6000mAh battery and 100W rapid charging capabilities.

Although all three devices have top-tier performance, the particular chipsets serve distinct user preferences—Apple's A-series CPUs, which are famed for their efficiency in iOS, versus Qualcomm for Android enthusiasts.

Comparison of the OnePlus 13, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Feature OnePlus 13 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price ₹70,000 (approx.) ₹1,10,000 (approx.) ₹1,25,000 (approx.) Display Size 6.82 inches LTPO AMOLED 6.3 inches Super Retina XDR OLED 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution 3168 x 1440 pixels 2622 x 1206 pixels 3088 x 1440 pixels Refresh Rate 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive Up to 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM Up to 16GB Up to 8GB Up to 12GB Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Rear Camera Setup Triple: 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Triple: 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Quad: 200MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Front Camera 32MP 12MP 12MP Battery Capacity 6000mAh Approx. 3227mAh Approx. 5000mAh Charging Speed Wired: Up to 100W; Wireless: Up to 50W Wired: Up to 20W; Wireless: Up to MagSafe Wired: Up to 45W; Wireless: Up to 15W Operating System Android v15 with OxygenOS iOS v17 Android v14 with One UI Water Resistance Rating IP68 and IP69 IP68 IP68

OnePlus 13R RAM, Storage Variant (Expected), and OnePlus 13 Price in India

The OnePlus 13 is marketed as a high-end flagship smartphone and is expected to launch in India with a price range of ₹67,000 to ₹70,000. According to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus 13 may cost between Rs. 67,000 and Rs. 70,000 in India. He also mentioned that two RAM and storage options would be available at launch. Remarkably, the previous OnePlus 12 came with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB models that retailed for Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999 each.

The tipster claims that the OnePlus 13R that goes with it will only have one RAM and storage option. At Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively, the OnePlus 12R was introduced with 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB configurations. Later, an 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs. 42,999 was released. The OnePlus 13R's price range is still unknown.

Features of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R India Variants

While the OnePlus 13R will be available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir hues, the OnePlus 13 is confirmed to launch in India in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean color options. It has been confirmed that both phones will be sold nationwide on the OnePlus India website and Amazon.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs will power the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, respectively. Both phones will have 6,000mAh batteries and AI-enabled note-taking and photo-editing capabilities. The OnePlus 13 will also be rated IP68 and IP69 to prevent water and dust intrusion.