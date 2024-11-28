Leaked Details of Poco F7: A Sneak Peek into the Next Big Launch!

The Poco F7 is generating hype ahead of its upcoming launch. In addition to the Poco F7, the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra have been rumored to include further advanced specs, such as distinct camera configurations and maybe more powerful chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Elite. While exact design features are still being revealed, the Poco F7 is expected to keep the brand's modern appearance with a plastic frame and a sleek finish. The Poco F7's pricing has yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to be competitive in the mid-range market, consistent with Poco's goal of offering great features at moderate rates.

Advertisment

The Poco F7 was listed on the BIS website with the model number 2412DPC0AI. The listing suggests that the phone could be launched in India. It shows that the phone was certified on 22 November. The publication's screenshot of the ad reveals no specifications for the handset. The unknown Poco device was recently seen on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification page under a similar model number.

What makes the Poco F7 different?

High Performance: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset delivers top-tier performance appropriate for gaming and demanding workloads.

Impressive Display: Combining a big OLED display with high resolution and refresh rate ensures an immersive viewing experience.

Long Battery Life: A large battery capacity allows customers to use gadgets daily without regular charging.

Fast Charging Capability: Quick charging technology reduces downtime, allowing customers to return to utilizing their devices sooner.

Camera Innovations: With sophisticated camera features, the Poco F7 intends to appeal to photography enthusiasts seeking high-quality images without breaking the bank.

Advertisment

Poco X7 and Poco F7 Specifications (Expected)

The NBTC listing and model number suggest that the Poco X7 could be a rebranded Redmi Note 14 Pro version. The latter debuted in China last week at a starting price of CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,000).

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits peak brightness. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra CPU powers it and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It boasts three back cameras, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W rapid charging capabilities. According to previous leaks, the Poco F7 would use a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is anticipated to have a 1.5K OLED screen and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging capability.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know the ALoP vs. Periscope Zoom Camera

Best high performance smartphones under rs 15000 In India

Advertisment

How Oppo Find X8 Series Redefines Premium Phones: Know the Difference