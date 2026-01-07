Motorola 2026 Lineup Leak_ Leak reveals Moto G, Edge, Razr and a bold book style foldable

A Motorola 2026 lineup leak sourced from Lenovo reveals upcoming Moto G, Edge, and Razr smartphones, including a possible book-style foldable. Leaks by tipster Evan Blass, based on Motorola internal compatibility tools, demonstrate Motorola’s ambitious 2026 smartphone roadmap, reviving popular lines such as Moto G, Edge, and Razr and hinting at a possible book-style foldable competitor. The codename-heavy list refers to a full-year affordable reliability and high-end innovation, which will make Motorola equal to Samsung in terms of budget, midrange, and foldable.

Moto G Series: Moto G 2026 phones

The leak confirms multiple Moto G 2026 phones, including Moto G Power, Moto G Play and Moto G Stylus, continuing Motorola’s focus on battery-first budget smartphones. Moto G Power (2026), Moto G Play (2026), Moto G Stylus (2026) and plain Moto G (2026) continue the tradition of huge batteries and practical use, as Motorola has always supplied, such as using a stylus. With big batteries and clean Android, Moto G models are positioned to dominate budget smartphones in India 2026, competing directly with Redmi and Realme. These models will be aimed at price-conscious students and commuters who will want a 2-day range, expandable storage and clean software without a bloatware inventory. Projected clean designs, 5G, and IP ratings with vegan leather backs at the sub Rs 20,000 price will rival Redmi and Realme kings of the budget.

Motorola Edge 2026 Series evolution

The Motorola Edge 2026 range is expected to expand with the new Edge 70 Fusion+ and premium Motorola Signature models aimed at the Indian mid-premium segment. The Edge model is updated as Edge 70 Fusion+, which is an unexpected new model as Edge 60 did not have any Fusion models, as well as the higher-end Motorola Signature, a relabelled version of high-end Edge aimed at India in the near future. The latest teasers by Signature have given hints on slim metal-ring cameras and cloth backs with flagship power (Snapdragon 8 Gen 5) and pricing in the middle at Rs40,000-Rs50,000. They will attract style conscious upgraders who desire the DeX level of productivity at Galaxy S prices.

Motorola foldable phones 2026

The Motorola Razr 2026 lineup—Razr, Razr+ and Razr Ultra—continues the brand’s aggressive pricing strategy against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Motorola is doubling down on innovation with Motorola foldable phones 2026, including three Razr clamshell models and a new book-style foldable. Motorola further bets on clamshells with Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026) and Razr Ultra (2026) following the aggressive pricing strategy of 2025 that undercuts Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. These improvements will probably involve brighter foldable OLEDs, thinner hinges and additional outer displays to use as always-on utility. Selling at Rs 70,000-Rs 1,00,000, they are aimed at fashion leaders who want to have compact foldables to take selfies with one hand or split-screen multitasking on the move.

Horizon26: Motorola's book foldable bet

Codenamed Horizon26, Motorola’s first book-style foldable could challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a larger display and lower India pricing. The wildcard of the leak is codenamed Horizon26 that is commonly understood as the first book-sized foldable (Moto Fold/Razr Fold) of Motorola that becomes the competitor of Galaxy Z Fold 7. If priced aggressively, Motorola could significantly disrupt the foldable phones India 2026 market across both clamshell and book-style designs. CES 2026 provided a preview of a tablet-like form with what we might assume is a large inside display (8-9 inches?) with S Pen capability and multitasking capabilities, at what we might guess is a lower price than Samsung's Rs 1.7 lakh+ flagships. It would interrupt the foldable market of productivity professionals who require to replace their laptops in India without the shortage of Pixel Fold, which would be launched halfway through the year.

The road ahead

A Motorola 2026 lineup leak sourced from Lenovo reveals upcoming Moto G, Edge, and Razr smartphones, including a possible book-style foldable. This leak cover-up shows how Motorola plans to dominate the low-end with Moto G trusted dependability, refresh mid-range with Edge/Signature worth, accelerate clamshell foldables, and jump to book folds with high-end aspirations. The Indian customers will have a range of choices between Rs10,000 beaters and Rs1.5 lakh innovators, and with Lenovo support; the company can be more widespread than the niche brands like Nothing. The future of 2026 CES preview may solidify the dates, and it is the most ambitious year to date at Motorola. Overall, the leaked roadmap suggests Motorola phones India 2026 will cover every price band, from Rs 10,000 budget staples to Rs 1.5 lakh foldable flagships.



