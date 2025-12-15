Moto Edge 70 launched in India: All details and what’s new!

Motorola has added the Moto Edge 70 to the existing Moto phones, Motorola Edge smartphones in India. The latest Motorola phone to enter is the Edge 70 in India with its combination of high-end features and affordability. The new Motorola smartphone is placed in the high-end mid-range market and introduces a design-consciousness, durability, quick charging and artificial intelligence approach. Read further to know all the details of the Moto Edge 70.

What’s new in the Motorola Edge 70?

Pantone colour choices (Bronze Green, Gadget grey, Lily pad) to be unique in style.

Silicon carbon battery (5, 000mAh) that gives it a longer life and up to 31 hours of video playback.

Moto AI applications such as Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, and Co-pilot to increase productivity.

Frame of aircraft-grade aluminum, 159g, 5.99mm, and IP 68 + IP 69, and MIL-STD-810H durability.

1.5K AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i, Dolby Vision, HDR10+.

50MP rear camera, with OIS, 50MP ultrawide, three-in-one light sensor, and 50MP front camera.

Maximum video recording at 4K with 60fps with AI improvements to photo and video.

68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging to make top-ups.

Android 16 and Hello UI, three significant upgrades in the OS, and four years of security.

Edge 70: Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 70 will cost Rs29,999 in the only version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a Rs1,000 bank discount available on select bank cards. The new handset comes in three Pantone colours, which are Bronze Green, Gadget grey, and Lily Pad via a number of retail outlets, including online and offline outlets. The phone will be sold in India from December 23, through Flipkart, the online Motorola India store and other offline stores.

Motorola Edge 70: Specifications and features

Motorola Edge 70 is based on Android 16 on Hello UI and guarantees three large Android upgrades and four years of security updates. It has a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i, Dolby and HDR10+. The device is dust and waterproof with IP68 + IP69 and has a certification of military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810H.

The Edge 70 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and has 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is also preloaded with Moto AI features including Next Move, Catch Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall and Co-pilot.

Motorola Edge 70: Camera and battery

The Edge 70 has a triple rear camera with a primary sensor of 50megapixels, an optical image stabilizer (OIS), a 50megapixel ultrawide camera, and a triple light sensor. The front-facing camera is a 50-megapixel camera. The phone is supported by 4K video recording of up to 60fps with AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot and AI Photo Enhancement.

The Edge 70 has 5,000mAh of silicon carbon battery capacity and boasts of over 31 hours of continuous video play. It allows 68W cable and 15W wireless rapid charging. The phone has got an aircraft quality aluminum frame, a 5.99mm thickness, and a weight of approximately 159g.

Motorola Edge 70 is a versatile smartphone with excellent performance, sleek design, and well developed AI capabilities and a good device to satisfy the needs of customers who want to experience value and innovation in the mid-range category.



