Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Android 15 Brings Bugs Alongside New Features

Users of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro may now download the most recent Hello UI upgrade, which is based on the recently released Android 15 OS. Users in India are getting the update on their devices as part of a stalled rollout. The business claims that it results in better app performance and smoother graphics. The deployment of the upgrade hasn't gone completely as planned, though, as users of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro took to official and community support forums shortly after the update to complain about problems like slow performance and excessive battery consumption. Software updates often come with unforeseen bugs and glitches, especially when introducing new features and enhancements. The problems reported by users appear to be a result of software bugs.

Advertisment

Problems with Android 15 for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Many consumers have complained about their smartphones' slow performance after updating. Apps that load slowly and a marked decline in system responsiveness are among the complaints. Following an upgrade, several customers have complained that their phones have become "laggy".

After installing the update, many customers have reported a discernible drop in battery life. According to reports, people who depend on their phones for everyday chores are becoming frustrated as they lose charge far more quickly than they used to.

Users have reported that the phone occasionally freezes or crashes, especially when utilizing specific features or visiting the settings app. There have been reports of frequent crashes with the settings search bar.

Some customers are experiencing black screen issues, in which the screen abruptly turns dark and needs to be restarted to function again.

Update to Android 15 for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Advertisment

The build number for the Android 15 update for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India is V1UM35H.10-38-1. It has a size of about 1.77GB. Users will be able to benefit from system enhancements like faster program performance and smoother graphics, according to the changelog. Additionally, when the feature is on, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will now display screen recording alerts. According to Motorola, users may easily and swiftly switch between device languages.

A number of other modifications are also included in the most recent Hello UI version, which is based on Android 15. By giving users additional control over fast settings like pairing a new device, toggling between devices, and monitoring the battery level, it enhances Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, customers can use satellite messaging if the network is down. Accessibility enhancements in the update include font scaling, a button for altering preset sound profiles, and a dedicated tile under fast settings for controlling hearing aids.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro may be updated to Android 15. However, after the upgrade, people are complaining about problems with the phone. After updating the device, users have complained of slow performance and significant battery drain on Motorola's official support page and in several Reddit forums.