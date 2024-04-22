Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola recently introduced the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone to the Indian market, positioning it as a mid-range option. One of its standout features is its expansive 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels. This display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring durability against scratches and minor impacts.

Advertisment

Under the hood, the device is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and offers a capacious 256GB of internal storage. Priced at Rs 31,999, it enters the market as a contender against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Let's delve into their disparities.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro operates on the Android 14 platform and is equipped with a sophisticated triple rear camera setup. This setup comprises a primary 50MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.4, a 13MP ultra-wide autofocus camera with a 120° field of view and an aperture of f/2.2, along with a 10MP telephoto camera providing 3x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom capabilities. For selfie enthusiasts, the front-facing camera boasts an impressive 50MP resolution.

Powering the device is a robust 4,500mAh battery, supported by 125W TurboPower fast charging technology, enabling rapid replenishment. Additionally, it offers 50W wireless charging capability and even supports 10W reverse wireless charging, enhancing its versatility.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, priced starting at Rs 23,999, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and runs on the Android 13 operating system. It offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience. Furthermore, boasting an IP68 rating, it ensures resistance against both dust and water ingress, enhancing its durability.

To keep users powered throughout the day, the Edge 40 Neo is equipped with a sizable 5000mAh battery, complemented by 68W fast charging technology, ensuring quick recharging when needed.

Advertisment