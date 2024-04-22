Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola recently introduced the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone to the Indian market, positioning it as a mid-range option. One of its standout features is its expansive 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels. This display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring durability against scratches and minor impacts.
Under the hood, the device is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and offers a capacious 256GB of internal storage. Priced at Rs 31,999, it enters the market as a contender against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Let's delve into their disparities.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro operates on the Android 14 platform and is equipped with a sophisticated triple rear camera setup. This setup comprises a primary 50MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.4, a 13MP ultra-wide autofocus camera with a 120° field of view and an aperture of f/2.2, along with a 10MP telephoto camera providing 3x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom capabilities. For selfie enthusiasts, the front-facing camera boasts an impressive 50MP resolution.
Powering the device is a robust 4,500mAh battery, supported by 125W TurboPower fast charging technology, enabling rapid replenishment. Additionally, it offers 50W wireless charging capability and even supports 10W reverse wireless charging, enhancing its versatility.
Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, priced starting at Rs 23,999, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and runs on the Android 13 operating system. It offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience. Furthermore, boasting an IP68 rating, it ensures resistance against both dust and water ingress, enhancing its durability.
To keep users powered throughout the day, the Edge 40 Neo is equipped with a sizable 5000mAh battery, complemented by 68W fast charging technology, ensuring quick recharging when needed.
|
Feature
|
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
|
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
|
Display
|
6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED, 2712 x 1220 pixels
|
6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED, 2400×1080 pixels
|
Refresh Rate
|
144Hz
|
144Hz
|
Touch Sampling Rate
|
360Hz
|
360Hz
|
Brightness
|
Up to 2000 nits
|
Up to 1300 nits
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
-
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm)
|
Dimensity 7030 6nm
|
GPU
|
Adreno 720
|
Mali-G610 MC3
|
RAM
|
8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|
8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|
Storage
|
256GB UFS 2.2
|
128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
|
Operating System
|
Android 14
|
Android 13
|
Rear Camera
|
50MP primary, 10MP telephoto, 13MP ultra-wide
|
50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, macro, depth
|
Front Camera
|
50MP
|
32MP
|
Audio
|
USB Type-C audio with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos
|
USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
|
Water/Dust Resistance
|
IP68
|
IP68
|
Dimensions (mm) & Weight (g)
|
161.23×72.4×8.19mm, 186g
|
159.6 x 72 x 7.89mm (PMMA/Acrylic), 170g
|
Connectivity
|
5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
|
5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|
Battery
|
4500mAh with 50W wireless and 125W rapid charging
|
5000mAh and 68W rapid charging power