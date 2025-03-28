Motorola Razr 60 Spotted on TENAA: Key Features, Design, and What to Expect

Motorola is said to be working on the Motorola Razr 60, the latest model in the company’s popular foldable Razr series. The phone has been spotted on the TENAA certification website, which suggests the phone’s design and key specifications and the official launch date has not been confirmed yet. Motorola Razr 60 is running with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, 6.9 inch main foldable display and up to 18GB of RAM, which is a major upgrade over the predecessor Motorola Razr 50. Read further to know complete details.

Motorola Razr 60 Spotted on TENAA: What We Know So Far

The Motorola Razr 60 (model number XT2553-2) appeared on TENAA, which is a tech site that noticed that the Motorola Razr 60 has been spotted on TENAA and revealed major design and hardware details.

Expected to have improved usability without unfolding the phone, the 3.6-inch OLED cover screen (1056 x 1056 pixels) is expected to be large.

Sharper: The back is improved with a 50MP main camera with 3x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra wide lens and selfies are expected to come in at a 32MP front camera.

The Razr 50 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, which is a powerful upgrade over the Dimensity 7300X chipset on the Razr 50.

Massive RAM & Storage Options: The Razr 60 could have 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, 18GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage.

Battery & Charging: The listing lists a 4,275mAh battery, but Motorola could advertise it as a 4,500mAh cell with 30W wired and wireless charging support.

Comparison Table: Motorola Razr 60 vs Motorola Razr 50

Feature Motorola Razr 60 (Expected) Motorola Razr 50 Main Display 6.9-inch Foldable OLED 6.9-inch Foldable OLED Cover Display 3.6-inch OLED 3.6-inch OLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400X MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Rear Cameras 50MP (OIS) + 13MP (Ultra-Wide) 50MP (OIS) + 13MP (Ultra-Wide) Front Camera 32MP 32MP RAM Up to 18GB 8GB Storage Up to 1TB 256GB Battery 4,500mAh (expected) 4,200mAh Charging 30W wired & wireless (expected) 30W wired Weight 188g 188g

Should You Wait for the Motorola Razr 60?

The Motorola Razr 60 is a good looking upgrade to the Razr 50, especially with regards to performance, storage options, and camera capabilities. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400X could offer better performance and battery life if it proves to be as efficient as expected.

But pricing will be a big issue. If Motorola continues to maintain a similar price tag for the Razr 60, it could be a great option for the foldable phone enthusiasts. If you are contemplating a flip phone with some solid hardware, then you may want to hold off until the official release of the Motorola Razr 60 appears.

