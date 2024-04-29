Nothing Phone 2A Exclusive Blue Color Edition Launch in India

Nothing has introduced a new color variant for the Nothing Phone 2a exclusively in India, expanding the range nearly a month after its initial launch. This India-exclusive variant showcases a vibrant Blue hue, offering consumers a fresh aesthetic option. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, the Nothing Phone 2a boasts a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 2a Price and availability

In terms of pricing and availability, the Blue edition of the Nothing Phone 2a will be accessible for purchase exclusively through Flipkart starting May 2 at 12 pm IST, with an introductory price of Rs. 19,999. Following the initial sale, it is anticipated to adopt the same pricing structure as other color variants in India.

This translates to the base model, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations will be available for Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Key Features

Feature Specifications Display 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible OLED AMOLED with adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 4nm with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage Operating System Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 Camera 50MP main camera + 50MP ultra-wide, 4K video recording, 32MP front camera Biometrics In-display optical fingerprint scanner Audio USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers Dimensions & Weight 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55mm, 190g Durability IP54 splash resistance Connectivity 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC Battery & Charging 5000mAh with 45W wired charging support

Nothing Phone 2a Specifications

Aside from the new color option, the specifications of the Blue variant remain consistent with its predecessors. Operating on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5, it sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Camera enhancements include two 50-megapixel rear sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera, while in-display fingerprint authentication ensures security. Its camera setup includes a dual rear configuration led by a high-resolution 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a redesigned Glyph Interface for enhanced user experience. Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 45W.

The Nothing Phone 2a also features dual stereo speakers and boasts an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant design for added durability. Additionally, users can customize lighting effects for notifications through the redesigned Glyph Interface located on the device's back panel.

