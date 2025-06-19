Nothing Phone 3 battery: Big battery and launch date confirmed

On July 1, 2025, Nothing is set to officially introduce the highly anticipated Phone 3, and one of the most discussed upgrades of it is an immense increase in the battery. This improvement is set to radically change the real world performance of the phone with a reported capacity of up to 5,150mAh, the largest ever in a Nothing phone, to benefit everyday users, power users, and mobile gamers alike. Read further to know all about the powerhouse battery of the Nothing Phone 3.
Nothing Phone 3: Battery
The real star of a flagship smartphone, however, is usually its powerful battery, which has a direct impact on the duration of using all its high-quality capabilities without having to do it more frequently. The battery on the Nothing Phone 3 will have:
-
All-Day Power: The phone should be able to comfortably pass a day of heavy usage, such as gaming, streaming, video calls plus multitasking, without the fear of running out of power.
-
Prolonged Battery Life: Students and professionals have an increased battery capacity that allows them to use productivity tools, video conferencing, and editing their documents when it comes to ensuring that it is possible to perform the tasks even when they are on the road and are traveling long distances.
-
Improved Gaming and Leisure: Mobile gamers and binge-watchers will enjoy superior experience in terms of play and viewing periods wherein the battery can still support high-resource applications without a quick loss in battery life.
-
Quick and Easy To Charge: Having a 50W of fast wired and 25W of wireless charging capabilities, it would be fair to say that one could recharge the battery even in case they need to use the phone but it is low on battery.
Nothing has prioritised a larger battery, which tackles a major user pain-point in a market where flagship phones are frequently accused of having uninspiring battery life.
Nothing Phone 3: A true smartphone experience
The larger battery, combined with a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 chipset, and a new camera setup, places Nothing Phone 3 smack in the middle of A-devices contenders. To the Indian buyers, it is a high-end gadget that is not only concerned with appearance or speed, but more past durability- the most vital consideration during the use of a device on a day-to-day usage.
To conclude, the Nothing Phone 3 has a big battery, but it is not a number on the screen that makes this phone a good decision; it is a powerful element that improves the smartphone experience as a whole and is worthy of attention of anyone who does not want to have any issues with the flagship phone due to battery draining.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.