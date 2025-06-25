Nothing Phone 3 India launch in 5 days: Do you know these leaked specs?

Nothing is only a few days away from launching its new big smartphone in India. Nothing Phone 3 is already officially announced as coming on July 1, 2025, and all before the official launch, practically everything about the phone has leaked online, including main specifications, as well as expected prices and design modifications. This is what to anticipate based on the leaks that are available.

Nothing Phone 3: Performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Nothing Phone 3 is chosen to be powered with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset by Qualcomm. Although not necessarily the highest end and flagship processor, it should be a good step up over its predecessors, delivering efficient power to typical applications and gaming. This is a middle point between power and energy efficiency and it is great to have a flagship experience, and not have to run through the battery too fast.

Nothing Phone 3: Major camera boosts

One of the most significant upgrades is in the camera department. The Phone 3 is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup including:

A 50MP main sensor

A 50MP ultra-wide sensor

A new 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

The inclusion of a periscope lens is huge in development and this allows for better zooming features that lacked in the previous models. The front, which is the selfie camera will also receive a massive upgrade with high chances that the front camera will introduce the first ever autofocus on the front camera, the selfie and video call quality will be much better.

Nothing Phone 3: Display and battery

The screen will continue to be mostly the same with a 6.7 inch LTPO OLED panel with smooth refresh rates and energy efficiency. Though the screen size and technology remain the same, the phone is reported to have a bigger battery. A Chinese phone maker is reportedly replacing the battery with a bigger 5,150 mAh battery, as compared to the 4,700 mAh battery in its predecessor.

It will also have an upgrade on charging capabilities as the Phone 3 is claimed to support 100W wired charging making it one of the fastest charging phones at its price range. The charging of headphones will remain wireless, so it is convenient to charge.

Nothing Phone 3: Design changes and eSIM support

There is nothing to say on whether the classic Glyph display interface of the earlier versions will be switched over to a new LED notification system but the information is top secret. The earlier leaked photos reveal a redesign camera arrangement at the rear indicating a less gross design.

It has a minor yet highly appreciated feature of eSIM assistance that was missing in the previous model. The feature will enable users to be more flexible in how they can manage several networks and change carriers without having to use the physical SIM cards.

Nothing Phone 3: What price to expect in India?

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in two variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

The phone is expected to retail at about 799 dollars (Approx. RS 68,000) in the US. But in India, it will be a little cheaper perhaps at Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. This price tier puts the Phone 3 alongside such competitors as Google Pixel 9a and the soon-to-be announced iPhone 16e, which is associated with a clear and well-balanced performance.

Nothing Phone 3: A stylish yet powerful flagship

The Nothing Phone 3 wants to create a refined, flagship-grade of a device without having to depend on glitzy gimmicks. It could be just what the consumers are looking for in terms of style and substance with improved camera, an intensive battery, faster charging and a smart design.

During the nearing launch date, there will be more official information, but even this amount of leaks already brings a hopeful note to the next flagship by Nothing in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.