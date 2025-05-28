Nothing Phone 3 processor upgrade: A leap towards performance and premium feel

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to stand out in the flagship market this year due to its upgraded processing power that should enable it to offer something no earlier model did. According to CEO Carl Pei, users of the Phone 3 will notice faster performance, an improved user experience and many new AI-based features. The new processing chip will allow users to play console-like console games, take pro-grade pictures and enjoy a faster, more responsive device, putting it among the top Android devices to launch in 2025. The much-anticipated Nothing Phone 3 is officially set to launch in July 2025, as confirmed by a teaser video shared by the brand on X. Know about the Nothing Phone 3 processor upgrade.

Nothing Phone 3: Processor upgrade

A major advancement in the Nothing Phone 3 comes from its brand-new, high-quality processor. Although Nothing has not named the chipset, insiders in the industry think it will run on a next-generation Snapdragon 8 or similar top chip. There is a noticeable improvement here compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in Phone 2, since it brings:

App launching in mere seconds and running tasks nicely.

Better quality gameplay due to the increased frame rates

AI improvements bring smarter features for both camera and tasks done directly on the phone

Greater energy efficiency means the battery lasts for a longer amount of time.

Thanks to the new processor, the Phone 3 can run demanding apps, sophisticated games and AI-based features very smoothly, so it’s a leading choice in Android.

Nothing Phone 3: Software

Carl Pei has emphasised that the Phone 3 will come with software that “really levels things up.” Carl Pei says the new software on the Phone 3 will make a big difference. Experts predict that the Nothing OS will offer much more than just a new skin. Here is what we can expect:

Deeper AI integration for smarter notifications, camera enhancements, and contextual suggestions.

Smoother animations and transitions for a more fluid user experience.

Customisable Glyph Interface 2.0, allowing users to personalise notifications and interactions like never before.

Better privacy controls and security features to keep user data safe.

Longer software support, with rumors of up to 4 years of major updates.

With the modern processor and improved software, the Phone 3 will be faster, with a clearer interface and be well prepared for what’s coming next.

Nothing Phone 3: Premium materials and build

Pei has made it clear that the Nothing Phone 3 will sport “premium materials,” suggesting an improvement in how it is built. Expect:

The new handset to have metal frames and glass backs.

More durable and less likely to be scratched.

A new design that’s smoother and more comfortable to use.

Improved touch and feel of the controls and buttons.

You get a phone that looks and feels fancy, just as Nothing aims for with its focus on design.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.