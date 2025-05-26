Nothing Phone 3: Price, specs & leaks

Excitement is growing as the Phone 3, Nothing’s next smartphone is finally launching in July. Widely believed to be Nothing’s first flagship, the company confirmed it in a recent tweet, raising excitement. At present, the company is not giving out all the information, but rumours show what the Phone 3’s design, performance and price point might be. As Nothing’s launch date gets closer, people are curious to see what they will offer in the smartphone world.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected launch in India

There is an unreleased date yet, but experts believe the handset will hit stores in India on July 15th. This schedule lines up with the Q3 2025 estimate previously given by Nothing CEO Carl Pei. Customers can buy the device on Flipkart, as the site has a special page for the launch. There is a lot of excitement around the first true flagship Nothing Phone 3, as it brings major changes in style, powerful features and AI, positioning it next to leading premium mobile phones.

Nothing Phone 3: Design and display

Everything about the design is transparent, something the brand has kept since its start. Since people love the Glyph Interface (those LED lights on the back), the new Phone 3 will likely keep it the same and enhance the materials so it looks more expensive. Its display could measure 6.77 inches, be an LTPO type and feature AMOLED technology for a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz with peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect?

Many changes are expected on the Nothing Phone 3 and the company plans to unveil it globally next July. Chances are, the phone will come with Circular camera sensors and One UI from Samsung for its notifications. A large 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz screen and possibly 3,000 nits of brightness is being talked about for the phone, making visuals both lively and smooth. Under the covers, the phone will likely include an elite chipset, for example, the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Dimensity 9400+, promising better performance and energy savings. Lovers of photography are excited about the thought of three 50MP lenses at the back, one of which might be a periscope telephoto lens and a great 32MP camera at the front for both selfies and video calls. Rumour has it that the Phone 3 will include a 5,000mAh battery and be compatible with 50W wired and 20W wireless charging. In addition, it will come with Android 15 already installed and sport new tools based on AI, as well as a fresh interface.

Nothing Phone 3: Camera to get upgrades

The authorised Weibo page indicates that the main camera on the Phone 3 will be 50MP and part of a triple-camera array. According to leaks, the three cameras will have 50MP resolution to ensure that images are both clear and can be used in a range of settings. The system is anticipated to include a telephoto lens, similar to a periscope which should give users better telephoto and zoom abilities, along with more clarity from a distance, compared to earlier Nothing phones. Users will find a sharp selfie camera on the front; it’s specifically designed for video calls too. Thanks to these additions and the power of AI photography, experts and basic users will create better content and have more creative freedom. According to rumours, the Zeiss 24mm lens will have a periscope-type design.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected price in India

The global price for the new flagship is about £800 (Rs.90,500), in India. It may well start below Rs.50,000, as with the Nothing Phone 2’s launch. Now that we are just nearing the official launch, people are looking forward to the latest Nothing phone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.