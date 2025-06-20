Nothing Phone 3 security and android updates: What it means for the users?

Nothing will leave a big impression in the Android phone market with its brand-new flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. Before its official release on July 1, 2025, the company announced that the Phone 3 will come with a significant upgrade in software support: Five years of Android OS, and a record-setting seven years of security updates. This is the longest support cycle ever provided by Nothing and that makes the Phone 3 one of the future-proof products within its category. Read further to know all about the Nothing Phone 3 security and android updates.
Nothing Phone 3: What does the 5+7 update policy mean?
As reported by co-founder Akis Evangelidis on X, nothing Phone 3 has a 5 & 7 policy where users will receive five years of major Android versions upgrades and seven years of normal security updates. That is a significant step up compared to past Nothing devices:
-
Nothing Phone 2: Android updates have a three-year warrant, and security updates a four-year guarantee.
-
Nothing Phone 3a Pro: 3-years of Android updates and 6-years of security patches.
This will help Nothing to close the lag behind industry giants such as Google and Samsung that have promised seven years of updates on their latest flagships.
Nothing Phone 3: What it means for the users?
For consumers, longer software support translates to:
-
Better Value: Devices remain secure and up-to-date for a longer period, reducing the need for frequent upgrades.
-
Enhanced Security: Seven years of patches protect user data against new vulnerabilities.
-
Sustained Performance: Major Android updates keep the device running smoothly and compatible with new apps and features.
Such long-term support is of particular importance to those clients that can still use the same smartphone up to several years, thus making the Phone 3 future-proof and highly relevant device.
Nothing Phone 3: Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
The Nothing Phone 3 is to be launched with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 in place of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the company is saying that the chip outsmarts the latter in terms of graphics, neural processing, connectivity, and image processing. The performance increase brought by this hardware choice not only increases the performance but makes software support longer since the Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 can receive a longer update period compared to its predecessor.
The Nothing Phone 3 is an industry leader in the period of time offered in both security and software updates, with a seven-year security upgrade and five-year Android OS updates being offered by Nothing. Together with flagship hardware and competitive pricing, it is going to be one of the single most interesting launches of 2025 to users who want to buy something that will last and be supported in the long run.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.