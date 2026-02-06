Nothing Phone 4a Series to launch in India next month with bigger upgrade and higher price

The Nothing Phone 4a series launch date in India is tipped for March 5, 2026, according to multiple industry leaks. The release of Nothing phone 4a series appears to be a few weeks later since the multiple leaks point to the early March 2026 date of release. The Nothing Phone 4a series will continue the brand's signature transparent design with a refreshed look. Nothing phone 4a series will be released in India in March with upgraded Snapdragon chips, larger batteries and higher price tag.

Advertisment

According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, the virtual unveiling of the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro will be held on March 5, which is quite similar to the March 2025 schedule of the Phone 3a series. This shows that Nothing is not going through the annual refresh cycle but making a more serious improvement this year in its mid-range series.

Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro: Expected launch timeline and models

The Nothing Phone 4a India launch is likely to happen alongside the global debut in early March 2026.Nothing is expected to unveil two models, the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro, as successors to the Phone 3a lineup. Reports on NDTV, 91mobiles, and Mashable India show that the Nothing Phone 4a series is set to be released worldwide and in India in early March, with March 5 being the date that leaks best. It is also reported to be releasing two models, Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro, as a successor of Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro last year. Nothing has also affirmed that there will be no flagship Phone 4 in 2026 and thus the 4a series will be its primary smartphone focus of the year.

Rumoured specs: Snapdragon 7 Series and bigger battery

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor for better gaming and AI performance. There are rumours that the two phones are going to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipsets, and are likely to be based on the most recent Gen 4 generation. The leak on the part of developers implies that the standard Phone 4a will use Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, and the 4a Pro might have a stronger Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

Advertisment

The Nothing Phone 4a series is tipped to offer a bigger battery along with faster UFS 3.1 storage. The series is also suggested to have slightly bigger batteries than the Phone 3a range and enhanced UFS 3.1 storage, which enhances the speed of loading apps and the general responsiveness. Leaks suggest the standard Phone 4a may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Nothing mid-range smartphone 2026: Design, software, and price hike

The Nothing Phone 4a series will continue the brand’s signature transparent design with a refreshed look. The Phone 4a series is also rumoured to introduce a fresh design, with its minimalist and transparent design consistent with Nothing aesthetic and also optimised to Nothing OS 4 to have a smoother user experience. Nonetheless, consumers must expect an increase in prices. Both phones are likely to ship with Nothing OS 4 based on Android 15 for a smoother user experience.

Nothing Phone 4a price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a price in India could start above Rs40,000 due to rising component and memory costs. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing phones will see a price hike in 2026 due to higher component costs. The new lineup will act as a successor to the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro launched last year. Initial models are projected to be sold at an average of 499-540 USD worldwide, which is quite a significant increase from the previous year models.

Advertisment

With such leaks standing, the Nothing Phone 4a range is becoming a more high-end mid-tier product, with superior performance, storage, and design, only at a higher price point than some fans would have wished. The Nothing Phone 4a series will be the company’s main mid-range smartphone in 2026.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.